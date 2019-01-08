Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 07:38:28 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.8.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Basketball

Purdue-MSU preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Michigan State's physicality will push Purdue, probably literally - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio Podcast: MSU and football - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue puts growth to test on road trips - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue +8.5 for tonight - Vegas Insider

Jon Crispin's Big Ten power rankings - BTN

Football

Weekly Word: Continuity, Billboard guys and more - GoldandBlack.com

Laying odds: Freshman contributors - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Off-season agenda: Get young players ready - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stories of Clemson's digital culture - AthleticDirectorU


Recruiting

In-state defensive lineman a priority - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Man charged with threatening Tyler Trent's mom - Journal & Courier ($)

First pitch dinner moving to Holloway - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 8

John O'Reilly (1949) Football, Halfback

Mark Herrmann (1959) Football, Quarterback

Rob Deignan (1974) Football Punter

Justin Lovett (1977) Football, Strength coach

Xavier Price (1985) Men's Basketball, Guard

Akeem Shavers (1990) Football, Running back

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}