After a battle with cancer that inspired thousands, Purdue super fan and alum Tyler Trent will be laid to rest today https://t.co/apEOnavELX— WLFI News 18 (@WLFI) January 8, 2019
Basketball
Purdue-MSU preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Michigan State's physicality will push Purdue, probably literally - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio Podcast: MSU and football - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue puts growth to test on road trips - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue +8.5 for tonight - Vegas Insider
Jon Crispin's Big Ten power rankings - BTN
Football
Weekly Word: Continuity, Billboard guys and more - GoldandBlack.com
Laying odds: Freshman contributors - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Off-season agenda: Get young players ready - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stories of Clemson's digital culture - AthleticDirectorU
On the Gold and Black Radio podcast, @brianneubert and @KyleCharters79 on David Bell and Markus Bailey's announcements and the basketball team's big week on the road: https://t.co/MJU2L28O5y— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 7, 2019
More postseason honors for @Rondale_Moore03!#BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/AJsq0X4BsU— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 7, 2019
Recruiting
In-state defensive lineman a priority - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Man charged with threatening Tyler Trent's mom - Journal & Courier ($)
First pitch dinner moving to Holloway - Purduesports.com
.@theTylerTrent’s book -THE UPSET, is available at https://t.co/zWcAXjQOql. A portion of EVERY. SINGLE. BOOK. purchased will be donated to cancer research.— Simi Verma (@SimiVerma16) January 4, 2019
I miss my friend more than words can describe, but I am unbelievably proud of him. #TylerStrong forever 💛
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 8
John O'Reilly (1949) Football, Halfback
Mark Herrmann (1959) Football, Quarterback
Rob Deignan (1974) Football Punter
Justin Lovett (1977) Football, Strength coach
Xavier Price (1985) Men's Basketball, Guard
Akeem Shavers (1990) Football, Running back
