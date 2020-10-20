 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.20.2020

Tom Dienhart
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm COVID-19 infection confirmed, likely won't be on sideline Saturday - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio - GoldandBlack.com

First look: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Adjusting without Jeff Brohm presents extra challenges for Purdue. Opportunities, too - SaturdayTradition.com

Former Black Iowa players demand $20 million, Kirk Ferentz’s job after alleged racial issues - Yahoo.com

Transfer D.J. Johnson receives final clearance, set to boost Purdue secondary - JCOnline.com

Purdue won't reveal starting quarterback until Saturday's opener - JCOnline.com

Purdue's Jeff Brohm confirms positive COVID-19 test; Brian Brohm to serve as acting head coach vs Iowa - JCOnline.com

'I think there's a better way': Can—and should—college football change its approach to contact tracing? - SI.com

P.J. Fleck's unique approach - USAToday.com

College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State opens at No. 4 as Big Ten causes major shakeup - CBSSports.com

College football at the (kind of) midway point: Awards watch and unbelievable moments - ESPN.com

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez to start opener against Ohio State - ESPN.com

Think twice before handing out that contract extension - SI.com

Big Ten makes big splash in newly expanded CBS Sports 127 - CBSSports.com

How long will the undefeated teams last? - SI.com

Michigan Wolverines WR Nico Collins not with football team, Jim Harbaugh says - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Drew Biber coach: Purdue is getting an "exceptional athlete' - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Preseason Prospectus and Projection: Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten expert picks, 2020-21 preview: Illinois predicted to edge Iowa and Luka Garza for conference title - CBSSports.com

Newcomer Impact Rankings: Which college basketball freshmen, transfers will lead teams in 2020-21? - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Eight active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue this week - GoldandBlack.com

Indiana Space Program at Purdue receives $2.8 million grant from NASA - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Moore (1944) Offensive Guard, Football

Clifford Jones (1948) Halfback, Football

Chuck Piebes (1950) Defensive Back, Football

Jerry Chaney (1964) Running Back, Football

Anthony Rose (1965) Offensive Guard, Football

Tim Kehret (1970) Punter, Football

Errick Peck (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball

Simeon Smiley (1997) Cornerback, Football

