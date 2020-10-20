University Book Store Headlines: 10.20.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm COVID-19 infection confirmed, likely won't be on sideline Saturday - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio - GoldandBlack.com
First look: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Adjusting without Jeff Brohm presents extra challenges for Purdue. Opportunities, too - SaturdayTradition.com
Former Black Iowa players demand $20 million, Kirk Ferentz’s job after alleged racial issues - Yahoo.com
Transfer D.J. Johnson receives final clearance, set to boost Purdue secondary - JCOnline.com
Purdue won't reveal starting quarterback until Saturday's opener - JCOnline.com
Purdue's Jeff Brohm confirms positive COVID-19 test; Brian Brohm to serve as acting head coach vs Iowa - JCOnline.com
'I think there's a better way': Can—and should—college football change its approach to contact tracing? - SI.com
P.J. Fleck's unique approach - USAToday.com
College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State opens at No. 4 as Big Ten causes major shakeup - CBSSports.com
College football at the (kind of) midway point: Awards watch and unbelievable moments - ESPN.com
Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez to start opener against Ohio State - ESPN.com
Think twice before handing out that contract extension - SI.com
Big Ten makes big splash in newly expanded CBS Sports 127 - CBSSports.com
How long will the undefeated teams last? - SI.com
Michigan Wolverines WR Nico Collins not with football team, Jim Harbaugh says - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Drew Biber coach: Purdue is getting an "exceptional athlete' - GoldandBlack.com
Update: He’s heading to the #WorldSeries.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 18, 2020
Congrats @KKiermaier39. https://t.co/lmdx7I7P50 pic.twitter.com/UFSq41eFz7
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Preseason Prospectus and Projection: Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten expert picks, 2020-21 preview: Illinois predicted to edge Iowa and Luka Garza for conference title - CBSSports.com
Newcomer Impact Rankings: Which college basketball freshmen, transfers will lead teams in 2020-21? - ESPN.com
🔨⬇️ Saturday's @BoilerFootball contest vs. Iowa is the "Hammer Down Cancer" game.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 19, 2020
The @PUCancerCenter has made a major impact in the fight against cancer.
With your support together, we can stop cancer. Support the Purdue Center for Cancer Research today!#BeatCancer pic.twitter.com/vFDLwqOvyE
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Eight active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue this week - GoldandBlack.com
Indiana Space Program at Purdue receives $2.8 million grant from NASA - WLFI.com
Purdue is making plans for return-to-campus COVID-19 student testing for spring 2021. A timeline for testing and how students can be cleared for campus by the Protect Purdue Health Center will be shared by Nov. 15. #INThisTogether #ProtectPurdue https://t.co/zkpbYgqOf9— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) October 19, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Moore (1944) Offensive Guard, Football
Clifford Jones (1948) Halfback, Football
Chuck Piebes (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Jerry Chaney (1964) Running Back, Football
Anthony Rose (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Kehret (1970) Punter, Football
Errick Peck (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
Simeon Smiley (1997) Cornerback, Football
