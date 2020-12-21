 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 06:33:22 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 12.21.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Defensive coordinator, basketball and more - GoldandBlack.com

CB coach Greg Brown has been let go - GoldandBlack.com

The envelope, please: Week 16 awards - GoldandBlack.com

Official: Rose Bowl moves to Texas and AT&T Stadium due to California's COVID-19 restrictions - Yahoo.com

Bowl schedule - CBSSports.com

College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make the field - Yahoo.com

College Football Playoff's biggest snub: Cincinnati left out of conversation - Yahoo.com

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan puts name in transfer portal - Yahoo.com

Championship week winners and losers: Projecting the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games - Yahoo.com

Inside the landmark college athletes Bill of Rights being introduced in Congress - SI.com

Sources: NFL teams expected to target Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald for head-coaching jobs - ESPN.com

Penn State chooses not to participate in bowl season after Nittany Lions conclude 4-5 year - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's Crossroads Classic win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com

What we learned, what we don't know after Purdue's 88-78 victory in Crossroads Classic - JCOnline.com

Doyel: Notre Dame has chance against Purdue and poof! Eric Hunter makes it disappear - IndyStar.com

Reduced turnovers help Purdue offense flourish against Notre Dame - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 10 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue announces indoor commencement for grad students - PurdueExponent.com

Late surge carries Purdue women's basketball past Penn State - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Don McDonald (1951) Linebacker, Football

Todd Troutman (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dan Brekke (1969) Linebacker, Football

Elvin Caldwell (1970) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike Alstott (1973) Fullback, Football

Billy Chapman (1975) Cornerback, Football

Gregory Reynolds (1975) Free Safety, Football

Brandon Cottom (1992) Running Back, Football

Jonathan Curry (1993) Running Back, Football

Jones Asher (1999) Linebacker, Football

