PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Defensive coordinator, basketball and more - GoldandBlack.com
CB coach Greg Brown has been let go - GoldandBlack.com
The envelope, please: Week 16 awards - GoldandBlack.com
Official: Rose Bowl moves to Texas and AT&T Stadium due to California's COVID-19 restrictions - Yahoo.com
Bowl schedule - CBSSports.com
College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make the field - Yahoo.com
College Football Playoff's biggest snub: Cincinnati left out of conversation - Yahoo.com
Wisconsin QB Jack Coan puts name in transfer portal - Yahoo.com
Championship week winners and losers: Projecting the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games - Yahoo.com
Inside the landmark college athletes Bill of Rights being introduced in Congress - SI.com
Sources: NFL teams expected to target Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald for head-coaching jobs - ESPN.com
Penn State chooses not to participate in bowl season after Nittany Lions conclude 4-5 year - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's Crossroads Classic win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Notre Dame - GoldandBlack.com
What we learned, what we don't know after Purdue's 88-78 victory in Crossroads Classic - JCOnline.com
Doyel: Notre Dame has chance against Purdue and poof! Eric Hunter makes it disappear - IndyStar.com
Reduced turnovers help Purdue offense flourish against Notre Dame - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Always Aggressive Podcast: Season 2, Episode 10 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue announces indoor commencement for grad students - PurdueExponent.com
Late surge carries Purdue women's basketball past Penn State - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Don McDonald (1951) Linebacker, Football
Todd Troutman (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Brekke (1969) Linebacker, Football
Elvin Caldwell (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Alstott (1973) Fullback, Football
Billy Chapman (1975) Cornerback, Football
Gregory Reynolds (1975) Free Safety, Football
Brandon Cottom (1992) Running Back, Football
Jonathan Curry (1993) Running Back, Football
Jones Asher (1999) Linebacker, Football
