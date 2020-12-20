The envelope, please: Week 16 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46
Never play this again: No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13
What? Oregon 31, No. 13 USC 24
Huh? UAB 22, Marshall 13
Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 51, Missouri 32
Oh. My. God: Ball State 38, Buffalo 28
Told you so: No. 10 Oklahoma 27, No. 6 Iowa State 21
COACHES
Wish I was him: Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Glad I'm not him: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Lucky guy: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Poor guy: Chip Kelly, UCLA
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Neu, Ball State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Desperately seeking … anything: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Penn State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: USC
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Tennessee
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State
Dang, they're good: Clemson
Dang, they're bad: Illinois
Did the season start? Washington State
Can the season never end? Ohio State
