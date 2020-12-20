 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
The envelope, please: Week 16 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Alabama won a shootout over Florida in the SEC title game.
Alabama won a shootout over Florida in the SEC title game. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

Never play this again: No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

What? Oregon 31, No. 13 USC 24

Huh? UAB 22, Marshall 13

Are you kidding me? Mississippi State 51, Missouri 32

Oh. My. God: Ball State 38, Buffalo 28

Told you so: No. 10 Oklahoma 27, No. 6 Iowa State 21

COACHES

Wish I was him: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Glad I'm not him: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Lucky guy: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Poor guy: Chip Kelly, UCLA

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Mike Neu, Ball State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Desperately seeking … anything: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Penn State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: USC

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Tennessee

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State

Dang, they're good: Clemson

Dang, they're bad: Illinois

Did the season start? Washington State

Can the season never end? Ohio State

