University Book Store Headlines: 2.10.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's NCAA Tournament resume - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA Tournament moves to Indy - GoldandBlack.com
Ivey named top Big Ten freshman again - GoldandBlack.com
Roundball Roundup: A look at this week in Purdue hoops - GoldandBlack.com
Scouting report: Women face Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Minnesota now at 5:30 on Thursday - Big Ten
Ivey not backing down - Journal & Courier
Purdue pledge Fletcher Loyer led his squad tonight with 27 points. The future Boilermaker has been phenomenal all year long for @Spartytweets. It feels like he has trouble scoring less than 20 points a game.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) February 10, 2021
Very talented scorer who’s committed to Matt Painter.
PURDUE FOOTBALL
It's Official: Purdue to play in Wrigley - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's depth chart: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Football season ticket sales drive begins - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Applications taken for Tyler Trent resilience award - WBIW
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's golf finished 11th in tournament - Purduesports.com
Women's tennis set for 16 match all Big Ten schedule - Purduesports.com
Men's Tennis announces schedule - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Marc Foster (1967) Free Safety, Football
Mike Ulinski (1972) Punter, Football
Robert Marve (1989) Quarterback, Football
Brittany Rayburn (1990) Guard, Women's Basketball
