News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 23:00:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Remembering Ryan Cline's iconic shot vs. Tennessee, a year ago today - GoldandBlack.com

The 10 biggest Sweet 16 upsets in NCAA Tournament history - CBSSports.com

Mock NBA Draft - CBSSports.com

College basketball coaches bracing for the big changes coming in recruiting - CBSSports.com

The biggest questions, concerns facing college basketball and athletic departments - CBSSports.com

Podcast: Keady Corner, Season 2, Episode 2: Jan. 16, 1994 - PurdueSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Eight spring practices, eight questions - JCOnline.com

SEC allowing programs to have virtual instruction with players - ESPN.com

Ohio State lands TreVeyon Henderson, No. 1-ranked RB in 2021 - ESPN.com

The 10 college football games that will define the 2021 national championship race - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star forward Trey Kaufman remains a Purdue target - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Dr. Will Miller talks coping strategies, sports' role on LIVE - GoldandBlack.com

Daniels LIVE interview transcript: Part 2 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue deputy AD Jason Butikofer leaving - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten announces suspension of organized team activities through May 4 - GoldandBlack.com

Women's basketball: Season in review in photos - PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Behind the net--athletic training - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football

John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}