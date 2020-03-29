University Book Store Headlines: 3.30.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
A year ago today...— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 28, 2020
One of the greatest #Sweet16 games in @marchmadness history took place.
🎥: Relive 13 minutes of highlights. 👇🏽https://t.co/8jB75puOuP
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Remembering Ryan Cline's iconic shot vs. Tennessee, a year ago today - GoldandBlack.com
The 10 biggest Sweet 16 upsets in NCAA Tournament history - CBSSports.com
Mock NBA Draft - CBSSports.com
College basketball coaches bracing for the big changes coming in recruiting - CBSSports.com
The biggest questions, concerns facing college basketball and athletic departments - CBSSports.com
Podcast: Keady Corner, Season 2, Episode 2: Jan. 16, 1994 - PurdueSports.com
Thank you first and foremost to God! I want to thank the St. Baldricks foundation, along with everyone who donated to and shared this cause!— Grant Hermanns (@GrantHermanns) March 27, 2020
Together we raised $5,389!!!
AND FINALLY HERE YOU HAVE IT!!!#CancerSucks pic.twitter.com/BClWh3nbfX
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Eight spring practices, eight questions - JCOnline.com
SEC allowing programs to have virtual instruction with players - ESPN.com
Ohio State lands TreVeyon Henderson, No. 1-ranked RB in 2021 - ESPN.com
The 10 college football games that will define the 2021 national championship race - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star forward Trey Kaufman remains a Purdue target - GoldandBlack.com
Take this as our formal request to dub @KendallColema14 as the King of Takedowns. 👑@PurdueWrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/h778OFtyH0— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 27, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Dr. Will Miller talks coping strategies, sports' role on LIVE - GoldandBlack.com
Daniels LIVE interview transcript: Part 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue deputy AD Jason Butikofer leaving - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten announces suspension of organized team activities through May 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Women's basketball: Season in review in photos - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Behind the net--athletic training - PurdueSports.com
How concerned should I be about handling packages? 📦 Can I go for a run? 🏃🏼 Is drinking water safe? 🚰 @LibbyAnnR1, associate professor of @PurdueNurses in @PurdueHHS, answers questions about making social choices during the #coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/1byspdaPdc pic.twitter.com/Jgg4GBRb28— Purdue College of Health & Human Sciences (@PurdueHHS) March 27, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football
John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Gray (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.