University Bookstore Headlines: 12.03.2019
Putting the #B1G’s best mark on the line on Wednesday. #B1GACCChallenge pic.twitter.com/oBFdcaNl0b— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 3, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Takeaways from the Emerald Coast - GoldandBlack.com
Isaiah Thompson's confidence grows - JCOnline.com
Turnovers, lack of efficiency hampering Purdue offense - JCOnline.com
See ya...👋 pic.twitter.com/YFrDx119RB— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) December 3, 2019
Purdue Football
Five burning questions for 2020 - GoldandBlack.com
First look: 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com
Prep work begins on Ross-Ade scoreboard - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio Podcast: Purdue ends season with Bucket loss - GoldandBlack.com
Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten team - PFF.com
All eyes on 2020 - PurdueSports.com
Recruiting, improving strength begin Purdue's offseason agenda - JCOnline.com
David Bell: “We’ll get them back next year.”— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) December 1, 2019
George Karlaftis: “Oh, well get them next year.”#Purdue closed out its season with a loss to rival IU on Saturday.
Bell and Karlaftis are on to 2020. pic.twitter.com/6zsv1PJdr5
Purdue Recruiting
Purdue recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com
.@PurdueVB & Coach @DaveShondell have a "next man up" mentality that they believe will be advantageous in tournament play. pic.twitter.com/HLFZnurLYm— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 3, 2019
Olympic/Other
Purdue threatens ban or restrictions on electric skateboards after crashes - JCOnline.com
Purdue greets season with Christmas tree arrival at Union - JCOnline.com
Purdue NAACP: We want an apology from President Mitch Daniels - JCOnline.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Mark Johanson (1957) Linebacker, Football
Ray Wallace (1963) Fullback, Football
Sharon Versyp (1966) Guard/Coach, Women's Basketball
Chris Kamininski (1966) Center, Football
Chris Drossos (1968) Linebacker, Football
Jay Simpson (1993) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.