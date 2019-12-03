News More News
University Bookstore Headlines: 12.03.2019

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Purdue Basketball

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Takeaways from the Emerald Coast - GoldandBlack.com

Isaiah Thompson's confidence grows - JCOnline.com

Turnovers, lack of efficiency hampering Purdue offense - JCOnline.com

Purdue Football

Five burning questions for 2020 - GoldandBlack.com

First look: 2020 schedule - GoldandBlack.com

Prep work begins on Ross-Ade scoreboard - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio Podcast: Purdue ends season with Bucket loss - GoldandBlack.com

Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten team - PFF.com

All eyes on 2020 - PurdueSports.com

Recruiting, improving strength begin Purdue's offseason agenda - JCOnline.com

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue threatens ban or restrictions on electric skateboards after crashes - JCOnline.com

Purdue greets season with Christmas tree arrival at Union - JCOnline.com

Purdue NAACP: We want an apology from President Mitch Daniels - JCOnline.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Mark Johanson (1957) Linebacker, Football

Ray Wallace (1963) Fullback, Football

Sharon Versyp (1966) Guard/Coach, Women's Basketball

Chris Kamininski (1966) Center, Football

Chris Drossos (1968) Linebacker, Football

Jay Simpson (1993) Forward, Men's Basketball

