University Bookstore Headlines: 12.23.2019
Purdue Basketball
Breakdown: Purdue's loss to Butler - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue's loss to Butler - GoldandBlack.com
Women's basketball outlasts Bowling Green - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
95-year former Boilermaker captain shares memories - Boilerball Podcast
Painter number retired at high school - Muncie Star-Press
Family crossed paths at Crossroads Classic - GoldandBlack.com
"Every rep he takes is a Super Bowl-rep. He's a model for perfection and how to be a pro."@drewbrees with the absolute highest praise for @cantguardmike after he secured the record for most receptions in a single season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9YnvKogoXV— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 22, 2019
Raheem Mostert’s NFL career:— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) December 22, 2019
2015
-Undrafted (#Purdue)
-Waived by Phi/Mia/Bal
2016
-Waived by Cle
-Released by NYJ/Chi
-Signed to SF practice squad
-Promoted to active roster
2017
-Placed on IR
2018
-Placed on IR
2019
-Scores TD in 5th straight gamepic.twitter.com/D8O2G1HPjz
Purdue Football
Blough sacked four times in loss - CBS
Jones enters the portal - GoldandBlack.com
Mostert talks about recent performance - 49erswebzone
Purdue Recruiting
Gus Hartwig: Zionsville's All-American - Zionsville Monthly
Purdue QB target one of the top guys still uncommitted - Rivals.com
Max Christie recruiting update - Chicago Sun -Times
Olympic/Other
Divers do well at nationals - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Cedric Perry (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Bernard Pollard (1984) Strong Safety, Football
