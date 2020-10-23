GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dolapo Macarthy

Dolapo Maccarthy turns 29 today (Oct. 23, 2020). We celebrate Dolapo's birthday with a conversation about the former Boilermaker receiver (2011-14) is up to. Maccarthy gives a candid account of the ups and downs of his Boilermaker career and the role it has played on who he is today. The married, father of 2, is doing well, working in Chicago andd living with his family in Northwest Indiana.







