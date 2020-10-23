 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dolapo Macarthy
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 10:23:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dolapo Macarthy

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
A converted quarterback, Dolapo Macarthy played receiver for coaches Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell from 2011-14.
A converted quarterback, Dolapo Macarthy played receiver for coaches Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell from 2011-14. (Tom Campbell)

To listen: Click here.

Dolapo Maccarthy turns 29 today (Oct. 23, 2020). We celebrate Dolapo's birthday with a conversation about the former Boilermaker receiver (2011-14) is up to. Maccarthy gives a candid account of the ups and downs of his Boilermaker career and the role it has played on who he is today. The married, father of 2, is doing well, working in Chicago andd living with his family in Northwest Indiana.



Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020)

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}