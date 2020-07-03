Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

I have two distinct feelings when looking back at this year.

One was up and the other was down.

The downside of the athletic year came in the fall. And it started as an up. Purdue jumped to a 5-0 record, despite not really beating anybody.

It climbed to No. 23 in the polls when it faced No. 4 Ohio State in an unusually warm early October evening. One had the feeling that this was possibly coach Joe Tiller's last stand. And if Purdue could pull the upset, maybe the magic dust could be spread all over Ross-Ade Stadium one more time.

It didn't happen. Ohio State strangled the hosts, 23-7, as the Boilermakers avoided being shut out on ESPN/ABC prime time Saturday night by scoring on the game's last offensive play.

Who would have thought that when Purdue left the field that evening, it would be the most recent time it did so as a nationally-ranked team. The way the '07 season unfolded, it was pretty much downhill from there. Purdue had a chance to pull an upset at Penn State, but it got the short end of the stick. I recall Tiller saying that was one of the worst game's he had ever been associated with.

And then came a senior day home loss to Michigan State, around the same time that Tiller caught wind there was a coaching transition in the works. That didn't sit well with Tiller, but his team wasn't performing well, either. It lost the next week at Indiana, despite making a great comeback from a three-touchdown deficit.

The trip to Detroit for the Motor City Bowl didn't make anybody happy. Well, with the exception of Chris Summers' walk-off game winning field goal vs. Central Michigan.

When you added it all up, Purdue finished 8-5, marking the second straight season it had won eight games. Yet, it backslid in stature with some fans and administration.

But the top positive memory came a month later on the basketball court, mostly in the months of January and February when Rob Hummel, E'Twaun Moore, Chris Kramer and the so-called "Baby Boilers" took center stage and made a great Big Ten run.

They didn't play like a team void of age and Big Ten experience. More on that subject below.