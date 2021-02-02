Position review: Special teams
MORE: Running backs | Receivers | Offensive line | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Linebackers | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends
Lots of work to do for Marty Biagi, who will be the first special teams coach to work for two seasons under Jeff Brohm at Purdue.
Questions must be answered at kicker and punter. Big questions. The return game also needs some juice, while coverages need to be fine-tuned after the Boilermakers allowed a 100-yard kickoff return vs. Rutgers that was ruinous.
Let’s take a look at the 2020 special teams while also looking at how the unit could shape up in 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news