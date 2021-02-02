Lots of work to do for Marty Biagi, who will be the first special teams coach to work for two seasons under Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

Questions must be answered at kicker and punter. Big questions. The return game also needs some juice, while coverages need to be fine-tuned after the Boilermakers allowed a 100-yard kickoff return vs. Rutgers that was ruinous.

Let’s take a look at the 2020 special teams while also looking at how the unit could shape up in 2021.