MORE EXIT INTERVIEWS: Jacob Thieneman | David Blough | Markell Jones |



Cole Herdman | Kirk Barron



The last two years, Purdue has had an effective tandem at running back, with Markell Jones carrying the load in 2017. Last season, it was D.J. Knox who led the way after Jones had led the team in rushing the previous three seasons.



A 5-7, 210-pound Fairburn, Ga., native, Knox was an underrated force who overcame a knee injury that cost him the 2016 season. He went on to close his tenure as a key cog in a strong Boilermaker offense each of the last two seasons under Jeff Brohm.

Last year, Knox enjoyed his best season as a Boilermaker, pacing the team with 883 yards rushing, averaging 5.6 yards per carry with eight TDs. He also caught 27 passes for 180 yards and a score and ran for over 150 yards twice (career-high 152 vs. Eastern Michigan and 150 at Illinois). Knox left West Lafayette with 1,853 carer yards rushing on 355 carries (5.2 ypc) with 12 touchdowns and 68 receptions for 507 yards with three TDs.

GoldandBlack.com visited with Knox--who ran for 101 yards in Purdue's Foster Farms Bowl win vs. Arizona in 2017--one last time in this Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you doing now?

D.J. Knox: I am in Nashville working out at Boost Performance. Antonio Blackmon and Cole Herdman are down here, too. It is going well. I am hearing I may be a seventh-round pick or a priority free agent.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the high point of your career?

Knox: Our last season for me was one of the best times of my time at Purdue. Coach gave me the ropes and the opportunity to do my thing. It was exciting because I had a chance to be comfortable.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the key to you ascending to the No. 1 running back job in 2018 ahead of Markell Jones?



Knox: I felt it was more I prepared the right way, had my body right and bought into the system and did all I needed to do. I was being more of a smart player, a student of the game. I was able to excel and move Into a starting spot and do what I wanted to do during the season and put the team in a better position to win.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your most memorable run?

Knox: Against Illinois in 2017 was probably my favorite run. I caught a pitch and I kind of cut it inside a little early. I could have stretched it a bit. I ran in the hole, got met by a safety and linebacker at the 3-yard mark and I kinda of torqued my body and came out of the tackle and just saw green grass. And I ended up in the end zone (33-yard TD run to open the scoring).



GoldandBlack.com: What was the low point of your career:



Knox: The start of the season after I had hurt my knee (2016). I had so many emotions going through my head. Seeing the team go to war without me. I wasn’t able to play a game I had my entire life. It kind of hurt me a bit. I wasn’t at my happiest point then.



GoldandBlack: Is the running back spot in good hands with you and Markell Jones gone?

Knox: We have some senior guys, Tario (Fuller) and Richie, (Worship), guys who have had production. Just two years ago, we had so many guys who could do things. It was running back-by -committee with all of our talent. Now, with me and Markell gone, Tario and Richie will do a great job. (Alexander) Horvath has been a hard worker. He will keep getting better. And we also have Alfred Armour. He is a young kid who loves football. He will get after it and do what he needs to be in position to help. He just wants to win. Evan Anderson is a young guy who is learning the game. He has so much raw talent. I am not worried at all about the running back room. And Coach Barkley is bringing in good guys (King Doerue and Da'Joun Hewitt).



GoldandBlack.com: What will you do if football doesn't work out?

Knox: I have had a couple job offers in Dallas, California, Chicago. I am not exactly sure. I am going to give this football thing a try. I will just reach back to my Purdue family if I need to look around. I have put myself in good position.

GoldandBlack.com: What was it like working at CVS last season?

Knox: I worked during the season. It was tough, getting in the hours. Sometimes, I worked after games. We beat Nebraska, and I had to get up the next day and work at 8 to open the store. It was kinda weird. It made me a better-rounded individual. I found a way to make it happen through time management. It was great experience. It was an internship requirement.

Story continues below photo

