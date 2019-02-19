MORE LOOKING AHEADS: Receivers | Tight ends | Quarterbacks | Offensive line | Running backs | Defensive tackles | Linebackers | Safeties | Cornerbacks

Purdue has built a reputation for being the “Den of Defensive Ends.” But that well has run dry in recent years. It’s vital for the program to develop some pass rushers after the Boilermakers ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten in sacks last season with 25 in 13 games (1.9 pg). Here is all you need to know: A linebacker led the Boilermakers in sacks (Markus Bailey with 5.5). And a safety was second (Jacob Thieneman with 5.0). And a linebacker paced the defense in TFLs (Cornel Jones with 12.5).

WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue lacks any proven formidable presence on the edge. Desperate for a push in 2018, coaches moved linebacker Derrick Barnes to the “Leo” spot, a hybrid linebacker/defensive end position. The 6-1, 240-pound junior lacks ideal dimensions, but he brought some juice with eight TFLs (most among linemen) and three sacks to go with 92 tackles. Barnes' three sacks tied Giovanni Reviere for the most by a lineman in 2018.

Reviere showed flashes last season, notching five TFLs along with his three sacks. But the 6-5, 270-pound sophomore was moved to tackle prior to the bowl game and remains there. Staffers feel Reviere has a better future inside as he bulks up, but he still could help at end. Coaches also are auditioning senior end Kai Higgins at tackle. Like Reviere, the 6-4, 255-pound Higgins also still could help on the edge, but he had more interceptions (two) than sacks (1) in 2018. Not ideal for an end.

Semisi Fakasiieiki is back, but the 6-2, 265-pound junior has yet to make a ripple.

Could this be the year sophomore Robert McWilliams blossoms? At 6-4, 225 pounds, he has the frame. He also has the burst and athletic ability, but McWilliams needs more beef to stand up to mammoth Big Ten tackles.McWilliams gets swallowed up too easily.

Little-used senior Chazmyn Turner has transferred to FCS Southern.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Top-recruit George Karlaftis is on campus and torqued to get going. That’s good, because there is a yawning need for a difference-maker off the edge. The 6-4, 250-pound West Lafayette High School product is a bit raw but checks all of the boxes and will be given every opportunity to win a spot—on the strong-side or weak-side. Fingers are crossed.

Speaking of a sense of urgency, the time is now for redshirt freshmen Willie Lane (6-3, 245), Branson Deen (6-2, 250), Jack Cravaack (6-5, 225) and Jack Sullivan (6-5, 255). Is there a difference-maker in that group?



This summer, Dontay Hunter arrives. Perhaps he can bring some juice.

NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Derrick Barnes, junior

2. Robert McWilliams, sophomore

3. Semisi Fakasiieiki, junior

4. Willie Lane, redshirt freshman

5. Branson Deen, redshirt freshman

6. Jack Sullivan redshirt freshman

7. Jack Cravaack, redshirt freshman

8. George Karlaftis, freshman



