Purdue-Nevada Coverage: Matchup Preview | Opponent View | Podcast

More: Offense | Defense | Elijah Sindelar | Wide Receivers | George Karlaftis | Deep Dive | Weekly Word

Finally, it's here, Purdue's much anticipated 2019 football season, its third under Jeff Brohm, a season in which expectations for the Boilermakers are credibly as lofty as they've been in quite some time.

It starts late Friday night, Eastern time, with Purdue's visit to Reno, to face the University of Nevada on the Wolf Pack's home turf.

Below, GoldandBlack.com's staff breaks down its expectations.