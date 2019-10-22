News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.2019

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
Purdue  Football

First look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm Monday press conference notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm Monday press conference - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue battles but falls at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

David Bell honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com

Updates from Jeff Brohm press conference - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue still seeking production from running game - JCOnline.com

First and 10: Illinois at Purdue - JCOnline.com

Moving the chains: Week 8 vs. Illinois - PurdueSports.com

Big Ten power rankings - Detroit Free Press

Freshmen show promise for future - Purdue Exponent

Purdue Recruiting

Week 9: Purdue's recruits' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue targeting Indy QB Donaven McCulley for 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Purdue ranked No. 23 in preseason AP poll - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue preview and season prediction - AthlonSports.com

Michigan State No. 1 in preseason poll for first time - ESPN.com

Newcomer impact rankings - ESPN.com

Coaches who will start the season on the hot seat - CBSSports.com

Purdue ranked No. 23 in initial AP poll - PurdueSports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Women's basketball: McLaughlin, Harris Preseason B1G picks - PurdueSports.com

Sophomore crowned Miss Purdue 2020 - Wlfi.com


Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football

Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End,

Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football

Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football

Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football

Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football

Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football

Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football

