University Book Store Headlines: 10.22.2019
David Bell of @BoilerFootball is the #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/1ab5qZ3Phe— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 21, 2019
Purdue Football
First look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm Monday press conference notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm Monday press conference - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue battles but falls at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
David Bell honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com
Updates from Jeff Brohm press conference - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue still seeking production from running game - JCOnline.com
First and 10: Illinois at Purdue - JCOnline.com
Moving the chains: Week 8 vs. Illinois - PurdueSports.com
Big Ten power rankings - Detroit Free Press
Freshmen show promise for future - Purdue Exponent
Purdue Recruiting
Week 9: Purdue's recruits' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue targeting Indy QB Donaven McCulley for 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com
7️⃣ - @kenpomeroy rating. pic.twitter.com/QX9Ht5nQJ3— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 21, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Purdue ranked No. 23 in preseason AP poll - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue preview and season prediction - AthlonSports.com
Michigan State No. 1 in preseason poll for first time - ESPN.com
Newcomer impact rankings - ESPN.com
Coaches who will start the season on the hot seat - CBSSports.com
Purdue ranked No. 23 in initial AP poll - PurdueSports.com
A good starting point from the coaches 🙌— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) October 21, 2019
Time to get to work 💪 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/MgFJPAk3ZZ
Olympic Sports/Other
Women's basketball: McLaughlin, Harris Preseason B1G picks - PurdueSports.com
Sophomore crowned Miss Purdue 2020 - Wlfi.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Don Gatch (1948) Fullback, Football
Keena Turner (1958) Defensive End,
Alvin McNair (dec) (1962) Wide Receiver, Football
Rob Heller (1962) Linebacker, Football
Chris Baine (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Krabbe (1970) Linebacker, Football
Seth Morales (1979) Wide Receiver, Football
Rafael Price (1983) Free Safety, Football
Chris Mattson (1984) Long Snapper, Football
