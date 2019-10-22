David Bell of @BoilerFootball is the #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/1ab5qZ3Phe — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 21, 2019

Purdue Football

First look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com Jeff Brohm Monday press conference notebook - GoldandBlack.com Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm Monday press conference - GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio: Purdue battles but falls at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com David Bell honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com Updates from Jeff Brohm press conference - GoldandBlack.com Purdue still seeking production from running game - JCOnline.com First and 10: Illinois at Purdue - JCOnline.com Moving the chains: Week 8 vs. Illinois - PurdueSports.com Big Ten power rankings - Detroit Free Press Freshmen show promise for future - Purdue Exponent

Purdue Recruiting

Week 9: Purdue's recruits' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com Purdue targeting Indy QB Donaven McCulley for 2021 class - GoldandBlack.com



Purdue Basketball

Purdue ranked No. 23 in preseason AP poll - GoldandBlack.com Purdue preview and season prediction - AthlonSports.com Michigan State No. 1 in preseason poll for first time - ESPN.com Newcomer impact rankings - ESPN.com Coaches who will start the season on the hot seat - CBSSports.com Purdue ranked No. 23 in initial AP poll - PurdueSports.com

A good starting point from the coaches 🙌



Time to get to work 💪 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/MgFJPAk3ZZ — Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) October 21, 2019

Olympic Sports/Other

Women's basketball: McLaughlin, Harris Preseason B1G picks - PurdueSports.com Sophomore crowned Miss Purdue 2020 - Wlfi.com



Purdue Boilermakers Born Today