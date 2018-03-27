GoldandBlack.com

Series ($): Byron Perkins | Evan Anderson | Jack Craavack | Jaylan Alexander | Jimmy McKenna | Jack Plummer | Amad Anderson Jr. | Jordan Rucker | Kory Taylor | Cory Trice | Eric Miller | Payne Durham | Lawrence Johnson | Jordan Bonner | Charles Allen

More: Jeff Brohm on Purdue signees

Branson Deen will come to Purdue as a defensive end.

But he could grow into an interior defensive lineman.

And Purdue is intrigued by that versatility.

"He has quickness at his spot, has the ability to rush the passer, he can probably grow to play both positions and be very versatile and be able to use his athleticism on interior guys too if we need to move him in there on occasion," Coach Jeff Brohm said during the December signing day. "His versatility and quickness will be an asset for him and I think he'll be a very productive player for us."