Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-22 11:43:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Signee Profile: Charles Allen

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
Nf3hhskllvi76hmmdiow
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Series ($): Byron Perkins | Evan Anderson | Jack Craavack | Jaylan Alexander | Jimmy McKenna | Jack Plummer | Amad Anderson Jr. | Jordan Rucker | Kory Taylor | Cory Trice | Eric Miller | Payne Durham | Lawrence Johnson | Jordan Bonner

More: Jeff Brohm on Purdue signees

Jeff Brohm likes Charles Allen's size and strength, a reason why he made the Louisville product a priority early in the recruiting process.

After Purdue offered early, it took a committed from the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder in June over an offer from Miami (Ohio). But had Allen waited, he might have gotten more serious looks, including from the hometown Cardinals.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}