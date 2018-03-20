Series ($): Byron Perkins | Evan Anderson | Jack Craavack | Jaylan Alexander | Jimmy McKenna | Jack Plummer | Amad Anderson Jr. | Jordan Rucker | Kory Taylor | Cory Trice | Eric Miller | Payne Durham | Lawrence Johnson
Purdue likes Jordan Bonner's makeup.
He's physical and can block, and is also a sure-handed and consistent route-runner. Those traits are a reason why Purdue accepted the receiver's commitment in July, when he picked the Boilermakers over offers from Minnesota, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
He signed in December.
