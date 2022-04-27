Purdue TEs in NFL draft

Purdue hasn't had many tight ends selected in the NFL draft since 1970, but there have been some productive ones.

Dustin Keller leads the way. The dynamic athlete was the rare Purdue first-round draft choice, living up to the hype until injury ruined his career.

This position also has one of the Boilermakers' biggest NFL disappointments in Dave Young. The Akron, Ohio, native was an All-American in 1980 as one of Mark Herrmann's favorite targets during a glorious run of Purdue football from 1978-80. The 6-5, 242-pound Young was a physical specimen who went on to be a second-round pick of the Giants in 1981. Alas, Young fizzled out quickly.



The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Here is a look at the Boiler tight ends selected in the NFL draft since 1970.