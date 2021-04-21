 Spring position check-up | linebackers | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 08:29:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring position check-up: Linebackers

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE CHECKUPS: Tight ends | Offensive tackles | Guards/centers | Receivers | Running backs | Quarterbacks | Defensive ends | Defensive tackles

This unit has a lot to prove, especially with bellwether Derrick Barnes off to the NFL. He was the team’s best defensive player in 2020, a heart-and-soul talent whose effort was never in question.

No doubt, Barnes will be missed. But new position coach Brad Lambert has some talent to work with. How will the unit come together?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}