GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.3.2020

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 21:16:55 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 11.3.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Business as usual for Purdue as verdict on Wisconsin looms — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue players — GoldandBlack.com

First Look: Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Wisconsin week — GoldandBlack.com

What went wrong at Wisconsin — Madison State Journal

Big Ten missed chance to include schedule flexibility — Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel ($)

College football conference power rankings — ESPN.com

Purdue ranked 39th in CBS rankings — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 11: Purdue's commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com

Four Things: Trey Kaufman's commitment to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: On Kaufman's commitment — GoldandBlack.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Four active COVID-19 cases for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Anthony Thompson (1955) Defensive Back, Football

Rick Moss (1957) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Dino Kaklis (1973) Long Snapper, Football

Mike Burchfield (1973) Defensive End, Football

Nick Mondek (1988) Defensive End/Tackle, Football

Derek Jackson (1989) Linebacker, Football

Justin Sinz (1991) Tight End, Football

Antoine Lewis (1991) Cornerback, Football

