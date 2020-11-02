GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.3.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 11.3.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Business as usual for Purdue as verdict on Wisconsin looms — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue players — GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Wisconsin week — GoldandBlack.com
What went wrong at Wisconsin — Madison State Journal
Big Ten missed chance to include schedule flexibility — Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel ($)
College football conference power rankings — ESPN.com
Purdue ranked 39th in CBS rankings — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 11: Purdue's commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com
Four Things: Trey Kaufman's commitment to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: On Kaufman's commitment — GoldandBlack.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Four active COVID-19 cases for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Anthony Thompson (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Thompson (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Rick Moss (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Weissert (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Dino Kaklis (1973) Long Snapper, Football
Mike Burchfield (1973) Defensive End, Football
Nick Mondek (1988) Defensive End/Tackle, Football
Nick Mondeck (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Derek Jackson (1989) Linebacker, Football
Justin Sinz (1991) Tight End, Football
Antoine Lewis (1991) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.