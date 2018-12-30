University Book Store Headlines: 12.31.2018
FOOTBALL
Looking Ahead: Purdue's 2019 offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
As 2018 ends painfully, Purdue's eyes turn to 2019 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bowl loss expected to sharpen Purdue's focus — Journal and Courier ($)
Another chapter added to Trent's inspirational story — CNHI
Five off-season topics for Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue trounced by Auburn in the Music City Bowl — GoldandBlack.com | CNHI | Journal and Courier ($)
Post-game video: Jeff Brohm and Purdue players — GoldandBlack.com
Injuries hit before, during Music City Bowl — GoldandBlack.com
Post-Game Report Card — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blog: Purdue's hard reality — GoldandBlack.com ($)
2019 season ticket prices announced — PurdueSports.com
Thankful for it all! The highs and lows, the lessons learned. Thank you for the last 5 years to Boilermakers everywhere.— David Blough (@david_blough10) December 29, 2018
1 Thess. 5:16-18
Ever Grateful. pic.twitter.com/ZW1kYXo61r
BASKETBALL
Sophomores, Purdue defense come up big in win over Belmont — GoldandBlack.com
More Purdue-Belmont coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | CNHI
Post-game video: Purdue-Belmont — GoldandBlack.com
Post-game analysis and Wrap Video — GolandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Belmont — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Belmont — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: Purdue heads to Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com
MISC.
Wrestling: Purdue tops West Virginia — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football
John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football
John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football
Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball
