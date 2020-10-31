 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Robert Maci
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Robert Maci

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Robert Maci was a two-year starter at defensive end/linebacker. Some of his best memories were playing Notre Dame as he did in this 2012 image.
Robert Maci was a two-year starter at defensive end/linebacker. Some of his best memories were playing Notre Dame as he did in this 2012 image. (Tom Campbelll)

To listen: Click here.

Robert Maci turns 31 today (Oct. 31, 2020). We celebrate Robert's birthday with a conversation about what the former Boilermaker defensive end/linebacker (2009-12) for coach Danny Hope is up to.

Maci is the married, father of two living and working in the Indianapolis area. He shares his memories of being a Boilermaker, the ups and downs of his career and much more.



