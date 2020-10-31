GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Robert Maci

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Robert Maci
To listen: Click here.
Robert Maci turns 31 today (Oct. 31, 2020). We celebrate Robert's birthday with a conversation about what the former Boilermaker defensive end/linebacker (2009-12) for coach Danny Hope is up to.
Maci is the married, father of two living and working in the Indianapolis area. He shares his memories of being a Boilermaker, the ups and downs of his career and much more.
