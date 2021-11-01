Big Ten power poll: It's easy being green. Just ask Sparty
MORE: Week Zero | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Week 10 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Ohio State (7-1): Yawn. Another Saturday, another win. Wake up Brutus when Sparty comes to Columbus Nov. 20.
This week: at Nebraska
Up next: Purdue
2. Michigan State (8-0): Thinking about naming my first born "Mel." What do you think?
This week: at Purdue
Up next: Maryland
3. Michigan (7-1): Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.
This week: Indiana
Up next: at Penn State
4. Minnesota (6-2): Counting the days until the finale vs. Wisconsin.
This week: Illinois
Up next: at Iowa
5. Wisconsin (5-3): Bucky caught a glimpse of himself in the mirror. And, he liked what he saw. Can't say I blame him.
This week: at Rutgers
Up next: Northwestern
6. Purdue (5-3): Will the "Spoilermakers" make an appearance vs. Michigan State this Saturday?
This week: Michigan State
Up next: at Ohio State
7. Iowa (6-2): Who wants to join me in a class act fraud suit against the Hawkeyes?
This week: at Northwestern
Up next: Minnesota
8. Penn State (5-3): Didn't you used to be Penn State?
This week: at Maryland
Up next: Michigan
9. Maryland (5-3): Thank god for Indiana. Am I right, Terps?
This week: Penn State
Up next: at Michigan State
10. Rutgers (4-4): Can the Scarlet Knights squeeze out two more wins for bowl eligibility? It's gonna be close.
This week: Wisconsin
Up next: at Indiana
11. Illinois (3-6): Another Saturday, another loss. Back to normal.
This week: at Minnesota
Up next: at Iowa
12. Nebraska (3-6): Magic Eight Ball says ... a 3-9 finish may be in your future.
This week: Ohio State
Up next: at Wisconsin (Nov. 20)
13. Northwestern (3-5): Looking for hope? The Wildcats finish the season at Illinois. There's your hope, Willie.
This week: Iowa
Up next: at Wisconsin
14. Indiana (2-6): There is no joy in Gloomington.
This week: at Michigan
Up next: Rutgers
