Big Ten power poll: It's easy being green. Just ask Sparty

Week 10 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (7-1): Yawn. Another Saturday, another win. Wake up Brutus when Sparty comes to Columbus Nov. 20.

This week: at Nebraska

Up next: Purdue

2. Michigan State (8-0): Thinking about naming my first born "Mel." What do you think?

This week: at Purdue

Up next: Maryland

3. Michigan (7-1): Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.

This week: Indiana

Up next: at Penn State

4. Minnesota (6-2): Counting the days until the finale vs. Wisconsin.

This week: Illinois

Up next: at Iowa

5. Wisconsin (5-3): Bucky caught a glimpse of himself in the mirror. And, he liked what he saw. Can't say I blame him.

This week: at Rutgers

Up next: Northwestern

6. Purdue (5-3): Will the "Spoilermakers" make an appearance vs. Michigan State this Saturday?

This week: Michigan State

Up next: at Ohio State

7. Iowa (6-2): Who wants to join me in a class act fraud suit against the Hawkeyes?

This week: at Northwestern

Up next: Minnesota

8. Penn State (5-3): Didn't you used to be Penn State?

This week: at Maryland

Up next: Michigan

9. Maryland (5-3): Thank god for Indiana. Am I right, Terps?

This week: Penn State

Up next: at Michigan State

10. Rutgers (4-4): Can the Scarlet Knights squeeze out two more wins for bowl eligibility? It's gonna be close.

This week: Wisconsin

Up next: at Indiana

11. Illinois (3-6): Another Saturday, another loss. Back to normal.

This week: at Minnesota

Up next: at Iowa

12. Nebraska (3-6): Magic Eight Ball says ... a 3-9 finish may be in your future.

This week: Ohio State

Up next: at Wisconsin (Nov. 20)

13. Northwestern (3-5): Looking for hope? The Wildcats finish the season at Illinois. There's your hope, Willie.

This week: Iowa

Up next: at Wisconsin

14. Indiana (2-6): There is no joy in Gloomington.

This week: at Michigan

Up next: Rutgers