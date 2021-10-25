Big Ten power poll: Michigan State is ready for its close-up

Week Nine is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (6-1): How long until the Michigan game? This is getting boring.

This week: Penn State

Up next: at Nebraska

2. Michigan (7-0): Who's your Daddy? Wolverines are 4-9 in last 13 vs. Michigan State.

This week: at Michigan State

Up next: Indiana

3. Michigan State (7-0): From here on out, it's all gravy for Sparty. But, why not go ahead and knock off the Wolverines?



This week: Michigan

Up next: at Purdue

4. Iowa (6-1): We'll look back in two months and marvel: How on god's green earth did this team get ranked No. 2?

This week: at Wisconsin

Up next: at Northwestern

5. Penn State (5-2): And ... just like that, your season is over. Thanks for playing!

This week: at Ohio State

Up next: at Maryland

6. Minnesota (5-2): Gophers may not lose again until the finale vs. Wisconsin. I'm serious.

This week: at Northwestern

Up next: Illinois

7. Wisconsin (4-3): Lace up your Dr. Martens: The Badgers are finding their groove.

This week: Iowa

Up next: at Rutgers

8. Purdue (4-3): I can't figure this team out. I need a few sessions on Dr. Jennifer Melfi's couch to help sort out my feelings.

This week: at Nebraska

Up next: Michigan State

9. Nebraska (3-5): Huskers must go 3-1 down the stretch to be bowl eligible. Yes, now would be a good time to panic.



This week: Purdue

Up next: Ohio State

10. Maryland (4-3): A trip to moribund Indiana could be perfect elixir to a three-game skid. Or, maybe not.



This week: Indiana

Up next: Penn State

11. Illinois (3-5): Maybe Bret Bielema should have comments taken "completely out of context" each week.

This week: Rutgers

Up next: at Minnesota

12. Rutgers (3-4): Something I never envisioned typing last month: Should Rutgers be worried about going to Illinois?

This week: at Illinois

Up next: Wisconsin

13. Northwestern (3-4): Anyone else feel like they've been transported back to the mid-1980s watching this NU team? I always did like Sandy Schwab.

This week: Minnesota

Up next: Iowa

14. Indiana (2-5): Why do the football gods have to be so cruel?

This week: at Maryland

Up next: at Michigan