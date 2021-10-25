Big Ten power poll: Michigan State is ready for its close-up
Week Nine is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Ohio State (6-1): How long until the Michigan game? This is getting boring.
This week: Penn State
Up next: at Nebraska
2. Michigan (7-0): Who's your Daddy? Wolverines are 4-9 in last 13 vs. Michigan State.
This week: at Michigan State
Up next: Indiana
3. Michigan State (7-0): From here on out, it's all gravy for Sparty. But, why not go ahead and knock off the Wolverines?
This week: Michigan
Up next: at Purdue
4. Iowa (6-1): We'll look back in two months and marvel: How on god's green earth did this team get ranked No. 2?
This week: at Wisconsin
Up next: at Northwestern
5. Penn State (5-2): And ... just like that, your season is over. Thanks for playing!
This week: at Ohio State
Up next: at Maryland
6. Minnesota (5-2): Gophers may not lose again until the finale vs. Wisconsin. I'm serious.
This week: at Northwestern
Up next: Illinois
7. Wisconsin (4-3): Lace up your Dr. Martens: The Badgers are finding their groove.
This week: Iowa
Up next: at Rutgers
8. Purdue (4-3): I can't figure this team out. I need a few sessions on Dr. Jennifer Melfi's couch to help sort out my feelings.
This week: at Nebraska
Up next: Michigan State
9. Nebraska (3-5): Huskers must go 3-1 down the stretch to be bowl eligible. Yes, now would be a good time to panic.
This week: Purdue
Up next: Ohio State
10. Maryland (4-3): A trip to moribund Indiana could be perfect elixir to a three-game skid. Or, maybe not.
This week: Indiana
Up next: Penn State
11. Illinois (3-5): Maybe Bret Bielema should have comments taken "completely out of context" each week.
This week: Rutgers
Up next: at Minnesota
12. Rutgers (3-4): Something I never envisioned typing last month: Should Rutgers be worried about going to Illinois?
This week: at Illinois
Up next: Wisconsin
13. Northwestern (3-4): Anyone else feel like they've been transported back to the mid-1980s watching this NU team? I always did like Sandy Schwab.
This week: Minnesota
Up next: Iowa
14. Indiana (2-5): Why do the football gods have to be so cruel?
This week: at Maryland
Up next: at Michigan
