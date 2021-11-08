 Big Ten power rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 14:36:32 -0600') }} football

Big Ten power poll: Now would be a good time to start fearing Bucky

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Bret Bielema is hungry for a bowl bid.
Week 11 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (8-1): Buckeyes have won 24 Big Ten games in a row. The last loss? To this week's foe, Purdue, back in 2018. Hmmmm.

This week: Purdue

Up next: Michigan State

2. Michigan State (8-1): Plop, plop, fizz, fizz ... nothing cures the hangover of a loss better than a visit from Maryland!

This week: Maryland

Up next: at Ohio State

3. Michigan (8-1): How good is this team? Magic Eight Ball says: Hazy, try again.

This week: at Penn State

Up next: at Maryland

4. Wisconsin (6-3): Fear Bucky. This is your final warning.

This week: Northwestern

Up next: Nebraska

5. Purdue (6-3): Can unranked Boilermakers defeat a third top 10 team in 2021?

This week: at Ohio State

Up next: at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

6. Minnesota (6-3): That home loss to Illinois? NOT Elite.

This week: at Iowa

Up next: at Indiana

7. Iowa (7-2): Have you seen the Hawkeye offense? If so, call 1-800-HELP-KIRK.

This week: Minnesota

Up next: Illinois

8. Penn State (6-3): James Franklin is aiming for a third win in a row vs. Jim Harbaugh. I bet Harbaugh hates losing to that guy.

This week: Michigan

Up next: Rutgers

9. Maryland (5-4): Those bowl hopes? They may come down to the finale at Rutgers.

This week: at Michigan State

Up next: Michigan

10. Illinois (4-6): Maybe the Illini can play ranked teams on the road each week.

This week: OFF

Up next: at Iowa

11. Rutgers (4-5): Rutgers gonna Rutgers. Remember: Big picture, blah, blah ... chop ... blah, blah.

This week: at Indiana

Up next: at Penn State

12. Nebraska (3-7): No bowl for you! That's five seasons in a row. But Scott Frost is coming back. So, Husker fans have that going for them. Is that nice?

This week: OFF

Up next: at Wisconsin

13. Northwestern (3-6): At least they have basketball season to look forward to. Oh ... that's right, this is NU. Forget it.

This week: at Wisconsin

Up next: Purdue (at Wrigley Field)

14. Indiana (2-7): Hoosiers lost combined seven games in 2019-20; they have seven defeats in 2021.

This week: Rutgers

Up next: Minnesota

