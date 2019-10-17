MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Coach's Corner: Former Hoosier at center of reshuffled o-line | Number Crunching: Week 8 | Opponent View: Iowa | Brohm radio show updates | Weekly Word | Coach's Corner: Brohm knows offense. And defense, too | Deep Dive



Beating Maryland was one thing. Toppling Iowa is an entirely different matter. And Jeff Brohm is keenly aware of the step up in competition Purdue (2-4 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) faces this Saturday when it wades into Kinnick Stadium to play No. 23 Iowa (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12 p.m. ET.

"This is a very good, talented team that has won a lot of games," said Brohm. "They played Michigan and Penn State down to the wire and had a chance to win both. We’ll see if we’ve gotten better."

The Hawkeyes are led by one of the best coaches in the history of the Big Ten in Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 21st season in Iowa City. Could Brohm envision himself coaching somewhere for 21 years?

"That’s a long time," said Brohm. "I give him credit. He still looks young. Has a full set of hair. They have been steady every year. Every year, you're gonna count on them being a tough, physical football team that’s gonna run the football, control the clock, stout defense. The coaches have been there, the players know them. … he has done a great job. I have a lot of respect for him."

To combat the Hawkeyes' physical attack, Purdue will need to play with three linebackers most of the time. The issue: The Boilermakers' linebacking unit has been thinned out by injury.

"In this game, there will be a lot of two-back sets, so we’re gonna have to have three linebackers in there," said Brohm. "Right now, we are low on linebackers. We are missing quite a few guys. You’re talking Markus Bailey, Cornel Jones, Kieran Douglas. Jalen Graham is a guy who could be a hybrid guy. I think we have some other packages this week where we’ll have three linebackers in the game.

"But you have to be able to defend the run, you have to be able to defend the two-back set, the two-tight end sets, and with that we’re gonna have to have multiple linebackers in the game."

One guy who could help: Semisi Fakasiieiki, a 6-2, 250-pound junior.

"You know what, he has done a tremendous job on special teams for us," said Brohm. "He’s kind of playing the hybrid defensive end position and a little bit at linebacker just in case. We will see how the game plays out.

"You know , two years ago, we went to Wisconsin and we played a young Derrick Barnes, (the Badgers) scored the first two times they touched it and we put in Garrett Hudson and we stopped them the rest of the game. So, while we’ve got a few young guys ready to go, you gotta be ready to go with experience in games like this."