Physical Iowa offense will test Purdue's depleted linebacking unit
MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten | Brohm Monday presser: Iowa talk and Rondale Moore update | Roundtable: The Maryland win | Data Driven: Iowa | Coach's Corner: Former Hoosier at center of reshuffled o-line | Number Crunching: Week 8 | Opponent View: Iowa | Brohm radio show updates | Weekly Word | Coach's Corner: Brohm knows offense. And defense, too | Deep Dive
Beating Maryland was one thing. Toppling Iowa is an entirely different matter. And Jeff Brohm is keenly aware of the step up in competition Purdue (2-4 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) faces this Saturday when it wades into Kinnick Stadium to play No. 23 Iowa (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) at 12 p.m. ET.
"This is a very good, talented team that has won a lot of games," said Brohm. "They played Michigan and Penn State down to the wire and had a chance to win both. We’ll see if we’ve gotten better."
The Hawkeyes are led by one of the best coaches in the history of the Big Ten in Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 21st season in Iowa City. Could Brohm envision himself coaching somewhere for 21 years?
"That’s a long time," said Brohm. "I give him credit. He still looks young. Has a full set of hair. They have been steady every year. Every year, you're gonna count on them being a tough, physical football team that’s gonna run the football, control the clock, stout defense. The coaches have been there, the players know them. … he has done a great job. I have a lot of respect for him."
To combat the Hawkeyes' physical attack, Purdue will need to play with three linebackers most of the time. The issue: The Boilermakers' linebacking unit has been thinned out by injury.
"In this game, there will be a lot of two-back sets, so we’re gonna have to have three linebackers in there," said Brohm. "Right now, we are low on linebackers. We are missing quite a few guys. You’re talking Markus Bailey, Cornel Jones, Kieran Douglas. Jalen Graham is a guy who could be a hybrid guy. I think we have some other packages this week where we’ll have three linebackers in the game.
"But you have to be able to defend the run, you have to be able to defend the two-back set, the two-tight end sets, and with that we’re gonna have to have multiple linebackers in the game."
One guy who could help: Semisi Fakasiieiki, a 6-2, 250-pound junior.
"You know what, he has done a tremendous job on special teams for us," said Brohm. "He’s kind of playing the hybrid defensive end position and a little bit at linebacker just in case. We will see how the game plays out.
"You know , two years ago, we went to Wisconsin and we played a young Derrick Barnes, (the Badgers) scored the first two times they touched it and we put in Garrett Hudson and we stopped them the rest of the game. So, while we’ve got a few young guys ready to go, you gotta be ready to go with experience in games like this."
Injury updates
Injuries have been the top story for Purdue in 2019. And several key players may miss the game at Iowa. Is there any chance wideout Rondale Moore could play?
"No," said Jeff Brohm, who wasn't even sure if Moore would make the trip to Iowa City.
"We are trying to get him back as fast as we can," said Brohm. "But this thing has taken a little while. It'll be hard to tell when that will happen."
The Purdue coach offered updates on others:
• WR Jared Sparks: "Jared Sparks will be a game-time decision. We will see how he feels."
• DT Anthony Watts: "Anthony has come along very fast. So, if he's able to play, it'll be close to a miracle. He’s gotta chance, so we’ll see how he feels come Saturday morning."
• LB Cornel Jones: "I know he’s out for the game. Unfortunately, he’s injured and we're gonna try to get him back as fast as we can. ... He really got hurt in the Penn State game. Practiced a little bit last week, but it started bothering him and he had to shut it down. We tried to practice earlier this week ... he's not ready to go."
• CB Kenneth Major: "Kenneth has had some issues and missed some practice. He also will be a game-time decision. I would guess he's probable. But he has missed some practice time, for sure."
• DE Branson Deen and LB Kieren Douglas: "They're out."
Brohm seemed especially impressed with the progress that Watts has made.
"Give Anthony credit," said Brohm. "He had a pretty good injury that normally takes quite a bit longer than it’s taken. He won’t be 100 percent, but he’s willing to tough it out. We got him a brace. I give him a lot of credit for coming out here and helping the team. I’m hopeful that maybe he can go on Saturday if he can."
Brohm sounded hopeful that fifth-year senior running back Richie Worship may play. He suited up last week but never got in. Worship hasn't played in almost two years as he battles back from a knee injury.
"Yes, I think we will (see Worship)," said Brohm. "He’s been able to practice. He’s probably not at the level that Richie was before. But, you never know. I think if he keeps working at it, he can keep getting better. But hopefully get him in there some."
Fellow running back Tario Fuller saw his first action of 2019 last week vs. Maryland.
How is Elijah?
Quarterback Elijah Sindelar continues to mend a broken left clavicle suffered September 28 vs. Minnesota. The timeline for his recovery was six to eight weeks. And, that remains the same, according to Jeff Brohm.
"I think so," said Brohm. "We will see how that thing heals up. I know it’s going very well to this point. It’s just a matter of how he feels and where we are at in the season (on if he'll be back in 2019)."
Iowa's top talent
Iowa has a top talent in defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a junior who figures to turn pro after this season and be a top NFL pick. And, he has Jeff Brohm concerned.
"He’s very good, a possible top-15 pick in the draft," said Brohm. "He’s big and long and strong. Their front is very good. He’s productive. He has great length. We are gonna have to find ways to block him. And, yes, he’s a concern because he has done a very good job to this point. We are gonna have to contain him somehow."
On offense, the Hawkeyes have another potential pro in senior quarterback Nate Stanley.
"I think Nate Stanley has had a good year," said Brohm. "He has been a starter for a long time. He’s played in a traditional offense. He has had to make real throws to the outside, play-action, two-back sets, he has had a very good year. They have thrown the ball quite a bit more to the outside this year. And he's got good size. I definitely think he has the potential to play beyond college."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.