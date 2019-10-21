📝 #BoilerNotes ⁣ ⁣ ✔️: @TheGK3 ’s 5.0 sacks are tied for the most by a freshman nationally. pic.twitter.com/8JaxEuySCC

Ten things you need to know about Purdue's loss at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

📝 #BoilerNotes @DavidB3ll 's last four games. ✔️: 33 receptions ✔️: 505 yards ✔️: 15.3 yards per catch ✔️: 126.3 yards per game ✔️: 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/NPFo9OMCgf

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.