GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Rich Ostriker

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Rich Ostriker
Former staring offensive lineman Rich Ostriker (1970-72) turns 69 today (Nov. 18, 2020) and joins us from Mexico where he is on a business trip. Ostriker, who came to Purdue as a product of the Chicago Catholic League (St. Patrick's). He played guard, at 6-foot, 233-pounds no less, and was a starter in his junior (1971) and senior (1972) seasons under coach Bob DeMoss.
Ostriker was part of the 1969 recruiting class, arguably the best in Purdue football history as it eventually produced three NFL first rounders (Otis Armstrong, Darryl Stingley and Dave Butz) and six taken in the first four rounds.
Ostriker, a proud grandfather, now lives in northern Indiana and frequently attends Purdue football and basketball games.
Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.