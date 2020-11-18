GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Rich Ostriker

Former staring offensive lineman Rich Ostriker (1970-72) turns 69 today (Nov. 18, 2020) and joins us from Mexico where he is on a business trip. Ostriker, who came to Purdue as a product of the Chicago Catholic League (St. Patrick's). He played guard, at 6-foot, 233-pounds no less, and was a starter in his junior (1971) and senior (1972) seasons under coach Bob DeMoss.

Ostriker was part of the 1969 recruiting class, arguably the best in Purdue football history as it eventually produced three NFL first rounders (Otis Armstrong, Darryl Stingley and Dave Butz) and six taken in the first four rounds.

Ostriker, a proud grandfather, now lives in northern Indiana and frequently attends Purdue football and basketball games.







