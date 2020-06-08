Matt Light won three Super Bow championships and played in the Pro Bowl three times during an 11-year career (2001-11) with New England. r career with New England.



Matt Light is excited about Purdue this fall. And it doesn't have much to do about whether the Boilermakers are going to have anything resembling a normal football season. I tis the fact that his 18-year daughter Grace will be attending Purdue enrolling in the Krannert School of Management. "I tried not to force Purdue on her, while my wife (Susie, also a Purdue graduate) was just the opposite," said Light, an All-Big Ten tackle for coach Joe Tiller on the 2000 Rose Bowl team . "But in the end my daughter fell in love with Purdue. She visited schools in D.C. and in the Northeast, but she wanted to be at Purdue" Light is the father of four children. In addition to Gracie, has 15- and 13-year old sons Collin and William, and a 7-year old daughter Anna. "I do know this, had it been one of my sons making the decision first to head off to college, we would have been in trouble," Light said with a laugh. "Grace has seen how much her mom and dad love the University and that had an impact on her. And she is mature and capable of making up her own mind." Light retired from the New England Patriots in 2012 after an NFL career which included three Super Bowl rings and being quarterback Tom Brady's main protector at left tackle. Yet, he has remained a busy man with several business ventures and his foundation: The Light Foundation. The work of The Light Foundation has been Matt and Susie's passion since it was formed in 2001. As the website indicates: it's a non-profit organization that exists to give at-risk kids a better chance at leading healthy lives by using the great outdoors to learn and grow. To that end, Light has purchased and developed 500+ acres of land in southwest Ohio as the site for Chenoweth Trails facility, where it holds its outdoor leadership camp, Camp Vohokase, every summer. A hand selected group of young men from around the country are taught the values of hard work, responsibility and accountability. Light and his team follow these kids all year round to ensure they stay on track. The main mission is to provide them with opportunities to reach their highest potential and become mentors to their peers. What has Light's message been to those kids during COVID-19 and the recent social unrest? "I tell the young people to make sure you're very clear with who it is that you're calling out or that you have a problem with," Light said in response to the tragic murder of George Floyd. "The bottom line is we've got to start handling things from a position of love and not anger and hate, and we have to start discussing things and not just acting out and lashing out." Through conversation, Light believes, anything can be solved. He has seen that proven out time and time again. "Let's find ways to make it better," Light said. "Let’s call out those that are directly involved in that need to be held accountable. And then let's lift up the ones around us that truly need the help. There’s a ton of people out there right now that could use a helping hand and have somebody say, ‘Hey, I got you. Let me help you with that.' '"We've got a lot of work to do in this country. And it's going to take a lot of strong leaders," Light continued. "To that end, I have been impressed from Day One when Mitch Daniels took the office of president at Purdue. I tell a lot of people that if you want to see what a true leader looks like, just watch how he handles tough situations because he's done it with class and it makes me even more proud to be a Boilermaker than ever." The following are additional excerpts from our June 2, interview. GoldandBlack.com: Was there a defining moment where you thought I have to do something like the Light Foundation?

Light: U remember being drafted (into the NFL). I'd never seen an NFL Draft in my life. We had a big party at the Neon Cactus out there with all my friends. And, you know, we're just celebrating the moment and my buddy, Mike says, ‘Hey, do you know how much money this guy made? They got drafted in the same position as you.” And when he told me I immediately thought, Wow, I've got to do something with my resources. My grandmother told me, to whom much is given much is required. Now I thought she wrote that (laughs). I use that line all the time. But it's because it was true. And I heard her in the back of my mind.



Light and his wife Susie have grown the Light Foundation into an organization that helps thousands of kids around the country..