Old National Presents: Catching Up With ... Matt Light
Matt Light is excited about Purdue this fall.
And it doesn't have much to do about whether the Boilermakers are going to have anything resembling a normal football season. I tis the fact that his 18-year daughter Grace will be attending Purdue enrolling in the Krannert School of Management.
"I tried not to force Purdue on her, while my wife (Susie, also a Purdue graduate) was just the opposite," said Light, an All-Big Ten tackle for coach Joe Tiller on the 2000 Rose Bowl team . "But in the end my daughter fell in love with Purdue. She visited schools in D.C. and in the Northeast, but she wanted to be at Purdue"
Light is the father of four children. In addition to Gracie, has 15- and 13-year old sons Collin and William, and a 7-year old daughter Anna.
"I do know this, had it been one of my sons making the decision first to head off to college, we would have been in trouble," Light said with a laugh. "Grace has seen how much her mom and dad love the University and that had an impact on her. And she is mature and capable of making up her own mind."
Light retired from the New England Patriots in 2012 after an NFL career which included three Super Bowl rings and being quarterback Tom Brady's main protector at left tackle. Yet, he has remained a busy man with several business ventures and his foundation: The Light Foundation.
The work of The Light Foundation has been Matt and Susie's passion since it was formed in 2001. As the website indicates: it's a non-profit organization that exists to give at-risk kids a better chance at leading healthy lives by using the great outdoors to learn and grow. To that end, Light has purchased and developed 500+ acres of land in southwest Ohio as the site for Chenoweth Trails facility, where it holds its outdoor leadership camp, Camp Vohokase, every summer. A hand selected group of young men from around the country are taught the values of hard work, responsibility and accountability.
Light and his team follow these kids all year round to ensure they stay on track. The main mission is to provide them with opportunities to reach their highest potential and become mentors to their peers.
What has Light's message been to those kids during COVID-19 and the recent social unrest?
"I tell the young people to make sure you're very clear with who it is that you're calling out or that you have a problem with," Light said in response to the tragic murder of George Floyd. "The bottom line is we've got to start handling things from a position of love and not anger and hate, and we have to start discussing things and not just acting out and lashing out."
Through conversation, Light believes, anything can be solved. He has seen that proven out time and time again.
"Let's find ways to make it better," Light said. "Let’s call out those that are directly involved in that need to be held accountable. And then let's lift up the ones around us that truly need the help. There’s a ton of people out there right now that could use a helping hand and have somebody say, ‘Hey, I got you. Let me help you with that.'
'"We've got a lot of work to do in this country. And it's going to take a lot of strong leaders," Light continued. "To that end, I have been impressed from Day One when Mitch Daniels took the office of president at Purdue. I tell a lot of people that if you want to see what a true leader looks like, just watch how he handles tough situations because he's done it with class and it makes me even more proud to be a Boilermaker than ever."
The following are additional excerpts from our June 2, interview.
GoldandBlack.com: Was there a defining moment where you thought I have to do something like the Light Foundation?
Light: U remember being drafted (into the NFL). I'd never seen an NFL Draft in my life. We had a big party at the Neon Cactus out there with all my friends. And, you know, we're just celebrating the moment and my buddy, Mike says, ‘Hey, do you know how much money this guy made? They got drafted in the same position as you.” And when he told me I immediately thought, Wow, I've got to do something with my resources.
My grandmother told me, to whom much is given much is required. Now I thought she wrote that (laughs). I use that line all the time. But it's because it was true. And I heard her in the back of my mind.
The story continues after the photo.
GoldandBlack.com: You met Mike Alstott on your official visit to Purdue. What was that like?
Light: We were going to a party and it just happened to be hosted by, the “Big” guy on campus Mike Alstott. I had heard all the about this guy that used to pull around cars in the parking lot and how he set all these records in a weight room.
It’s hard to fill the footsteps of the of the great ones, but it's it's pretty cool when you can admire the work that they put in. aMike was definitely one of those guys.
GoldandBlack.com: And now you are doing Foundation business with Alstott?
Light: It is something really special in this NFL season and Mike plays a huge part. Gamedaytampa.com explains it all but it is pretty cool. On November 8, Tampa will host the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees versus Tom Brady.
We just announced that we're going to pull two grand prize winners so as little as $10 to win an opportunity for airfare, hotel, game tickets, and a chance to join (wife) Susie and I and the Astotts at a tailgate and the game.
We're going to eat dinner at Mike’s Island Way Grill restaurant. You will even get to meet Tom and Drew after the game and we will even throw going to throw in and opportunity to spend time with Rob Gronkowski.
GoldandBlack.com: Did you ever think Tom Brady would not finish his career in New England?
Light: It was it was pretty apparent that the time here in New England was coming to an end. And I think for the most part it was a mutual thing. You know, everybody butts heads and people want to make a big deal about some massive riff or some other (thing).
If you're in New England for 20 seasons (it is tough). I can promise you that that after 11 I can say with no uncertainty that it can wear on you. Bill's a demanding guy.
It’s part of Tom Brady's nature. He enjoys a challenge. For him, it came down to the fact that he wanted to try something different. I think he's regained (his desire to play) with a new focus and it's he's got to prove it to himself too. He’s that kind of competitor, and that is what I like in Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
GoldandBlack.com: How much longer can Brady and Brees play?
Light: Because of how well he has maintained his health and is religious about his training and thinks like sleep, they both can play for a while.. As long as they have good offensive linemen (laughs), yeah, they'll be just fine.
I also think the game i has changed a lot. Both of them would say that it's actually probably easier for him today than it's ever been. They’re not letting these quarterbacks get blown up the way they used to. That's a fact.
Also, the defensive linemen of six-, eight,- 10-years ago, are a completely different animal than what you see today. There aren’t as many elite pass rushers as there were a decade ago.
I don't want to be the guy saying that they can do it forever. But, if there's ever a chance to see a quarterback play into the late 40s it's with one (or both) of these two.
GoldandBlack.com: Looking at through the lens of today, what is your takeaway from the Rose Bowl run 20 years ago?
Light: The most vivid memory was everyone with their roses in Ross-Ade Stadium (after clinching a share of the Big Ten title and a trip to Pasadena by beating Indiana in 2000). It’s still a great feeling of accomplishment and all the hard work that we've put in and it was our last season as well.
GoldandBlack.com: After losing to Penn State early in conference play in 2000 and staring at that daunting October gauntlet of games against Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Ohio State…did you ever think you would get to Pasadena?
Light: I remember coach Tiller talking about how we had to have this this swagger, We had to have the ability to go out on the field and perform with confidence. Not necessarily cocky, but very confident. And the only way to do that is to train and prepare and gain that confidence, through the hard work that we're willing to put in and really for that season.
It started in the offseason, these dreaded 6 am's workouts in the Mollenkopf in some of the worst conditions (were difficult). So when we had a few bumps in the road, no one freaked out. No one panicked and that's always the sign of a good team is when you know you're able to regroup and you don't dwell on the super negative. We had great leaders and we had Drew Brees on offense and we had a defense that when they needed to make plays, they made a lot of great plays.
GoldandBlack.com: What do you remember about the Brees to (Seth) Morales throw?
Light: I still remember seeing the ball in the air and that's not normal for me. I'm usually breathing too hard trying to keep up with a guy that can run a lot better forward than I can backwards, but I can remember seeing that ball come out. And there was something about the way Drew through the ball. It just had purpose. I knew when the came out that it was gone (and it was good).
GoldandBlack.com: Coach Jeff Brohm is obviously is working hard to take Purdue to the next level. What do you like about the coach and where things are going with Purdue?
Light: There’s a ton to like about what Coach Brohm and the football program brings to the table. I'll have friends of mine that maybe haven't been to Purdue who are blown away by the facilities.
But coach Brohm and his staff are worried about the type of men they have in that locker room and how to lead them the best way. And that's what I love about his approach to the game. He’s a player's coach, and a guy that you want to win and play for. He's a guy that demands a lot. He's instills discipline.
I admire his staff as well, because they are fiery like the head coach. I love what (Director of Player Development) Coach (Sean) Pugh brings, and the first time I heard him talk I thought, any head coach that brings a guy like that with him, he is a guy that you can you can rally with, that you can depend on.
MORE: Chad Austin | Steve Bryant | Rodney Carter | Carson Cunningham | Willie Deane | Cris Dishman | Jim Everett | Mack Gadis | Joe Holland | Justin Jennings | JaJuan Johnson | Walter Jordan | Dustin Keller | Matt Kiefer | Chris Kramer | Matt Light| Troy Lewis | Mel McCants | Shawn McCarthy | Todd Mitchell | Chukky Okobi | Shaun Phillips | Mike Phipps | Ryan Russell | Jim Schwantz | Ryne Smith | Tim Stratton | Rick Trefzger | Ray Wallace
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.