From offense to defense. That’s the transition that Anthony Rompf is making at Purdue.

The 6-0, 175-pound Romphf is a dual-threat quarterback from Southfield (Mich.) A&T, the same school as fellow Class of 2020 commit Bryce Austin. But Romphf will transition to cornerback in West Lafayette.

The cornerback spot has been in flux for Purdue. Four cornerbacks have left the program via the transfer portal since the end of 2019. And the staff has added Iowa grad transfer D.J. Johnson and JC transfer Geovonte Howard.

Power Five schools were interested in Romphf as a defensive back. But last summer, Romphf accepted an offer from Florida Atlantic to play quarterback. However, FAU coach Lane Kiffin took the Ole Miss job. Romphf then re-opened his recruitment and landed at Purdue ... as a corner.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Romphf prior to his enrollment in the spring.