Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

Through the lens of nine years later, there was little that stood out as I looked back at the 2011 football season. Coach Danny Hope's program would have its moments, with the problem being that some of those moments were good, and some, well ... not so good.

Purdue's November win over a Luke Fickell-coached Ohio State team was good, but not shocking. It was exciting for Purdue fans to win in overtime, but the Buckeyes were the most challenged OSU team to set foot in Ross-Ade Stadium in decades. Yes, the victory over OSU helped Hope and Co., achieve a postseason trip to Detroit. And when it got to the Motor City Bowl, Purdue survived an upstart Western Michigan team.

But in the end, there was little momentum with the program. I do recall being on my bike (yes, my bike) on an unusually warm Friday afternoon just two days before Christmas when Purdue extended Hope's contract for another year. I remember thinking that this was likely postponing the inevitable for Hope. I was right, as he was dismissed a year later. It seemed to me to be a strange time to announce a contract extension, almost as if Purdue was trying to draw as little attention to it as possible.

I also remember what a season Purdue volleyball had in 2011. Coach Dave Shondell and I have had a running conversation over the years about the lack of relative attention Gold and Black has paid his program over the years, and it is always hard to argue that point.

The 2011 season was a spectacular one for Shondell and Co. His team finished 29-5 and notched a Sweet 16 NCAA appearance. It was ranked No.10 in the final poll, just two slots below the best in school annals (Purdue was ranked No. 8 in 1982 and 2013).

This type of season was nothing new for the program. The year before, Shondell's team upset No. 1 Florida in the NCAA's Sweet 16 and came close to beating Texas for a trip to the Final Four.

The point being, Shondell's program has been a staple of strength for Purdue athletics throughout his tenure. Has Gold and Black done the program justice? Probably not.

Yet, I have learned from and always appreciated Shondell's approach. He reminds me of dealing with my dad in some ways, never afraid of calling it like he saw it. Shondell also possesses a keen perspective of the world of big-time college athletics. In my view, he would be as good a college athletic administrator as he is a coach.