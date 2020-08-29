Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next last few months and for the next four weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the key moments.

They are one in the same.

My two top memories of that year were actually results of consecutive Gold and Black Illustrated covers that appeared after the first of the year in 2016.

The Rick Mount cover occurred after Mount made his return to Mackey Arena on Jan. 2, 2016. From a Purdue perspective, the game was great until Mount's halftime appearance. At intermission, the Boilermakers had a huge lead on the Hawkeyes and only to get smothered by the Hawks' full-court press in the second half.

Seeing Mount and his family appear and be honored on the Mackey Arena court was memorable. Mount was gracious and fan-centric in his remarks.

Yet, from a Gold and Black Illustrated perspective, the big moment came 20 days later when we did a photo shoot with "The Rocket" at his hoops stomping grounds: The old Lebanon High School gym. All one needs to know about Lebanon's reverence to its greatest star is that the gym still stands and was still used by Mount to shoot jumpers with his grandson, Jordan. But the rest of the facility? It is a retirement apartments.

Mount and I had remained in contact for several years, buoyed by a twice-a-year lunch meeting at Stookey's in Thorntown, about 10 miles up the road from Lebanon. Our connector was Bob King, a long-time Boilermaker assistant and athletic administrator who recruited Mount to Purdue 50 years earlier ... the time when Mount became my boyhood hero. King had passed three years earlier in 2013, but I felt fortunate to have kept the relationship with Mount, and also fortunate to have played some role in his return to Mackey.

I had interviewed Mount many times over the years, but it was great to sit on the bleachers and have a long conversation with him. The setting was perfect for this type of story.

And photographer Tom Campbell was just as juiced as I was. Campbell is about five years older than me, so he was at a more mature age when Mount, Herman Gilliam and Billy Keller ruled the roost in Purdue's new arena in the late 60s.

I am not a collector of autographs and try to keep my hero worship to a minimum, especially when that reverence is to the people and team my colleagues and I spend so much time covering and being around. But when Campbell surprised me a few years later by giving me the photo of our interview (below) as a holiday gift and token of our 21-year working relationship at Gold and Black, I was reduced to tears. It was especially poignant with the personal message from Mount. The photo, at least for me, served as a representation of not only work and effort, but a life's dream.

Story continues below photos

