 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 08:22:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: The 100 Things

Check out this for the 2020 season.
Check out this for the 2020 season.
Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Dienhart and Karpick discuss with author Tom Schott the new book "100 Things Purdue Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die".

Click here for more information and to purchase the new book
Click here for more information and to purchase the new book

To listen:

Click here!

Related podcasts: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top defensive linemen | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen | Drafting the top tight ends | Drafting the top quarterbacks | Coaches Mollenkopf to Burtnett | Coaches Akers to Brohm | Drafting the top offensive assistants | Drafting to top defensive assistants | Our favorite season openers | Drafting the top true freshman offensive players | Drafting the top true freshman defensive players | The Purdue-Notre Dame series

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}