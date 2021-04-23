Spring position check-up: Cornerbacks
Purdue is expected to play a more aggressive style of defense that will feature plenty of press coverage by the cornerbacks. The hope is the attacking style will produce turnovers.
The Boilermakers have a potential star in Cory Trice. After that? There is a lot to prove.
James Adams was hired from Navy and is expected to coach corners, with Ron English likely moving from corners coach to safeties coach.
