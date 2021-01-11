University Book Store Headlines: 1.11.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: The Michigan State win, transfers and more - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further reviews: Purdue's win at Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win at No. 23 Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win at Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and game thread: Purdue @ No. 23 Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Trevion Williams, hustle plays spark Purdue in comeback victory at Michigan State - JCOnline.com
Williams' jumper completes Boilermaker comeback - PurdueSports.com
What we learned, what to watch for after Purdue's remarkable win - JCOnline.com
How did Michigan State basketball crumble against Purdue? Start in the paint - LansingStateJournal.com
'Just a shame': Michigan State stumbles in second half, gets upended by Purdue 55-54 - DetroitNews.com
Izzo postgame: One of the more disappointing losses we've had - SpartanMag.com
Mike Krzyzewski sounds off on 'insurrection' at Capitol: 'They need to be prosecuted' - Yahoo.com
The self-imposed ban strategy is spreading, but It's still not fooling anyone - SI.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
RB Tirek Murphy has entered the transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue defensive line coach Terrance Jamison leaving for Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Hunt for a DC, senior moment and intriguing LB unit - GoldandBlack.com
DE/LB Semisi Fakasiieiki will return in 2021 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue defensive line coach Terrance Jamison leaves for Illinois - JCOnline.com
What They're Saying: Jim Harbaugh Bets On Himself With Incentive-Laden Deal - TheWolverine.com
Big Ten Wide Receiver of Year Ty Fryfogle to return to Indiana for 2021 - ESPN.com
Ex-Purdue assistant Marcus Freeman joining Notre Dame as DC - und.com
Penn State relieves Kirk Ciarrocca as OC, names Mike Yurcich as replacement - BWI.com
Whop Philyor headed to NFL - TheHoosier.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue adds defensive line transfer from South Carolina - GoldandBlack.com
Auburn transfer LB Octavius Brothers seeks playing time at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE Jan 8 with special guests Yanni Karlaftis and Jim Comparoni - GoldandBlack.com
OTHER
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Q&A: An unusual first year on the job - SI.com
Saturday Simulcast: The MSU win, DC search and more - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA expected to table planned vote on name, image, likeness rights - CBSSports.com
No. 12 Maryland overwhelms Purdue women's basketball; McLaughlin sets 3-point record - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jeff Stapleton (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Manuel Gentry (1957) Punter, Football
Walt Foster (1967) Fullback, Football
Scott Carlberg (1974) Tight End, Football
Jalen Graham (2001) Safety, Football
