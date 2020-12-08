GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Keaton Grant

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Keaton Grant
Former Purdue standout Keaton Grant (2007-10) turns 34 today (Dec. 8,. 2020). We caught up with him on his special day to find out what the former four-year starter and team MVP (2008) is up to.
Grant played professionally for nine years, has written a book and is now working sales for Eli Lilly. He and his wife Tamara are the parent of three kids under age 6 (Amalia--age 6, Catalina Grant, 4 and Lorenzo, 2). Grant talks candidly about his life balance, social justice and how much he enjoyed playing at Purdue.
To listen to the interview: Click here
Other Arni's Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020) | Dave Schellhase (10/14/2020) | Dolapo Macarthy (10/23/2020) | Robert Maci (10/31/2020) | Scott Downing (11/7/2020) | Rich Ostriker (11/18/2020) | Ray Wallace (12/3/2020)
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.