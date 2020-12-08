GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Keaton Grant

Former Purdue standout Keaton Grant (2007-10) turns 34 today (Dec. 8,. 2020). We caught up with him on his special day to find out what the former four-year starter and team MVP (2008) is up to.

Grant played professionally for nine years, has written a book and is now working sales for Eli Lilly. He and his wife Tamara are the parent of three kids under age 6 (Amalia--age 6, Catalina Grant, 4 and Lorenzo, 2). Grant talks candidly about his life balance, social justice and how much he enjoyed playing at Purdue.







