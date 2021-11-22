 Big Ten power rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 14:37:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Big Ten power poll: Will Michigan finally end Ohio State misery?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Meet Iowa: The quiestest nine-win team in America.
Meet Iowa: The quiestest nine-win team in America. (USA Today)

MORE: Week Zero | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12

Week 13 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (10-1): WARNING: Playing the Buckeyes can be hazardous to your health.

This week: at Michigan

2. Michigan (10-1): 0-7. You all know what I'm talking about.

This week: Ohio State

3. Wisconsin (8-3): Has anyone else noticed that's seven wins in a row for Bucky?

This week: at Minnesota

4. Michigan State (9-2): Does Sparty already have buyer's remorse after getting drubbed 56-7 by Ohio State?

This week: Penn State

5. Purdue (7-4): Beat IU, and Boilers would have 8-win regular season for first time since ... 2006.

This week: Indiana

6. Iowa (9-2): Meet the quietest nine-win team in America.

This week: at Nebraska (Nov. 26)

7. Minnesota (7-4): Only won the Axe one time (2018) since 2003.

This week: Wisconsin

8. Penn State (7-4): All-time series with MSU: 17-17-1.

This week: at Michigan State

9. Maryland (5-6): Terps started 4-0 ... lost 6 of 7 since. Only win in that span? Against IU.

This week: at Rutgers

10. Rutgers (5-6): A win would give RU its first bowl since 2014. Admit it: You miss Kyle Flood.

This week: Maryland

11. Illinois (4-7): Illini's weapon of choice for Northwestern game? A pillow.

This week: Northwestern

12. Nebraska (3-8): Black Friday takes on whole new meaning in Lincoln with Huskers staring at first 9-loss season since ... 1957.

This week: Iowa (Nov. 26)

13. Northwestern (3-8): The penthouse to outhouse move is almost complete.

This week: at Illinois

14. Indiana (2-9): Will Hoosiers go 0-fer the Big Ten? Magic Eight Ball says: "Yes definitely."

This week: at Purdue

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}