Big Ten power poll: Will Michigan finally end Ohio State misery?
Week 13 is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Ohio State (10-1): WARNING: Playing the Buckeyes can be hazardous to your health.
This week: at Michigan
2. Michigan (10-1): 0-7. You all know what I'm talking about.
This week: Ohio State
3. Wisconsin (8-3): Has anyone else noticed that's seven wins in a row for Bucky?
This week: at Minnesota
4. Michigan State (9-2): Does Sparty already have buyer's remorse after getting drubbed 56-7 by Ohio State?
This week: Penn State
5. Purdue (7-4): Beat IU, and Boilers would have 8-win regular season for first time since ... 2006.
This week: Indiana
6. Iowa (9-2): Meet the quietest nine-win team in America.
This week: at Nebraska (Nov. 26)
7. Minnesota (7-4): Only won the Axe one time (2018) since 2003.
This week: Wisconsin
8. Penn State (7-4): All-time series with MSU: 17-17-1.
This week: at Michigan State
9. Maryland (5-6): Terps started 4-0 ... lost 6 of 7 since. Only win in that span? Against IU.
This week: at Rutgers
10. Rutgers (5-6): A win would give RU its first bowl since 2014. Admit it: You miss Kyle Flood.
This week: Maryland
11. Illinois (4-7): Illini's weapon of choice for Northwestern game? A pillow.
This week: Northwestern
12. Nebraska (3-8): Black Friday takes on whole new meaning in Lincoln with Huskers staring at first 9-loss season since ... 1957.
This week: Iowa (Nov. 26)
13. Northwestern (3-8): The penthouse to outhouse move is almost complete.
This week: at Illinois
14. Indiana (2-9): Will Hoosiers go 0-fer the Big Ten? Magic Eight Ball says: "Yes definitely."
This week: at Purdue
