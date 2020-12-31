GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Mike Robinson

Former basketball standout Mike Robinson celebrated birthday 44 with us.

The former Boilermaker forward, a native of Peoria, Illinois, scored over 1200 points at Purdue from 1997-00 and participated in two Sweet 16s and and Elite Eight with the Boilermakers. H now is a very successful high school basketball coach in northern Virginia having won state titles in 2018 and 2020.

Robinson, the father or a 13-year old boy and 11-year old girl, talks about his Purdue memories, his basketball relationship with his wife Michelle Duhart (a starter and lockdown defender on Purdue's 1999 NCAA Women's title team), what he learned from Gene Keady, what it is like to celebrate your birthday on New Year's Eve and much more.







