Big Ten power poll: Finally! Next stop for Michigan ... Indianapolis!
MORE: Week Zero | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13
The regular season is finished. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Michigan (11-1): Didn't think it would take 11 years, but Wolverines finally in Big Ten title game. Give Harbaugh his money back!
2. Ohio State (10-2): Enjoy that irrelevant bowl trip.
3. Michigan State (10-2): The coolest program in the Big Ten. Someone get Mel Tucker a leather jacket and Harley.
4. Iowa (10-2): Is this worst 10-win team ever? Best victories: Vs. 8-4 Minnesota and 7-5 Penn State.
5. Minnesota (8-4): What type of thank you gift is Kirk Ferentz sending his pal P.J. Fleck? Gift certificate to World's Largest Truck Stop: Iowa 80?
6. Wisconsin (8-4): Time for Paul Chryst to take a long, hard look in the mirror.
7. Purdue (8-4): Meet the Big Ten's second-most surprising team.
8. Penn State (7-5): Was this a satisfying season? Magic Eight Ball says: "Concentrate and ask again."
9. Maryland (6-6): I hear Detroit is nice in December.
10. Rutgers (5-7): Bowl drought is seven years and counting.
11. Illinois (5-7): I'm still trying to figure out if Bret Bielema was a good hire.
12. Nebraska (3-9): The good news: You can always watch VHS tapes of the 1995 Huskers.
13. Northwestern (3-9): Big Ten West champs in 2018, 2020 ... go ahead and book that hotel room in Indianapolis for 2022.
14. Indiana (2-10): Those 15 minutes of fame? Time is up, Hoosiers.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.