Big Ten power poll: Finally! Next stop for Michigan ... Indianapolis!

The regular season is finished. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Michigan (11-1): Didn't think it would take 11 years, but Wolverines finally in Big Ten title game. Give Harbaugh his money back!



2. Ohio State (10-2): Enjoy that irrelevant bowl trip.



3. Michigan State (10-2): The coolest program in the Big Ten. Someone get Mel Tucker a leather jacket and Harley.



4. Iowa (10-2): Is this worst 10-win team ever? Best victories: Vs. 8-4 Minnesota and 7-5 Penn State.



5. Minnesota (8-4): What type of thank you gift is Kirk Ferentz sending his pal P.J. Fleck? Gift certificate to World's Largest Truck Stop: Iowa 80?



6. Wisconsin (8-4): Time for Paul Chryst to take a long, hard look in the mirror.



7. Purdue (8-4): Meet the Big Ten's second-most surprising team.



8. Penn State (7-5): Was this a satisfying season? Magic Eight Ball says: "Concentrate and ask again."



9. Maryland (6-6): I hear Detroit is nice in December.



10. Rutgers (5-7): Bowl drought is seven years and counting.



11. Illinois (5-7): I'm still trying to figure out if Bret Bielema was a good hire.



12. Nebraska (3-9): The good news: You can always watch VHS tapes of the 1995 Huskers.



13. Northwestern (3-9): Big Ten West champs in 2018, 2020 ... go ahead and book that hotel room in Indianapolis for 2022.



14. Indiana (2-10): Those 15 minutes of fame? Time is up, Hoosiers.

