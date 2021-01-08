GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Mark Herrmann

Boilermaker quarterback legend Mark Herrmann celebrates birthday No. 62 with us.

The All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist now works in the John Purdue Club after enjoying a decade-long NFL career, business opportunities in the Indianapolis area and a stint with the Krannert School at Purdue.

Herrmann talks about his birthday experiences growing up, his memorable game at the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl, the luxury of having childhood friend Bart Burrell as one of his primary receiving targets and much more.







