Big Ten power poll: Final ranking of 2021 season rosy for some
MORE: Week Zero | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14
Punctuating the season with one final power poll. Where did your school finish?
1. Michigan (12-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten): Is this one of the best teams in school annals? I'm gonna say "yes."
2. Ohio State (11-2, 8-1): Epic Rose Bowl victory lessens sting of "what could have been" season.
3. Michigan State (11-2, 7-2): Raise your hand if you're scared to death of Sparty and Mel. That's what I thought.
4. Iowa (10-4, 7-2): Help wanted: Quarterback. Must have strong arm, be accurate, poised, athletic. Email resume to kferentz@hawkeyes.com. Serious inquires only.
5. Minnesota (9-4, 6-3): P.J. Fleck is 23-10 overall (16-9 Big Ten) the last three years. Are you on board yet? (See what I did there?)
6. Wisconsin (9-4, 6-3): Bucky went 8-1 after a 1-3 start. Does anyone else know this?
7. Purdue (9-4, 6-3): Contemplate this while staring into your pint of Bass Ale at Harry's Chocolate Shop this winter: Could the Boilermakers win the West in 2022?
8. Penn State (7-6, 4-5): The Nits did not exceeded 28 points scored offensively vs. any of their 11 Power Five foes. Is that a bad thing?
9. Maryland (7-6, 3-6): Terps didn't beat one team that finished with a winning record. Look it up.
10. Rutgers (5-8, 2-7): Was that trip to the Gator Bowl worth it? Magic Eight Ball says: "Reply hazy. Try again"
11. Illinois (5-7, 4-5): Why do the football gods hate the Fighting Illini? Why?
12. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8): Is anyone ever gonna tell the Huskers they don't have any clothes on?
13. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8): I'm gonna go ahead and say it right now: 2022 will be the "Year of the Wildcat." Too bold? Nah.
14. Indiana (2-10, 0-9): Thoughts and prayers. (Praying hands emoji, too). Facebook people know I care.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.