Big Ten power poll: Final ranking of 2021 season rosy for some

Michigan was no match for Georgia. Still, the Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004.
Punctuating the season with one final power poll. Where did your school finish?

1. Michigan (12-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten): Is this one of the best teams in school annals? I'm gonna say "yes."

2. Ohio State (11-2, 8-1): Epic Rose Bowl victory lessens sting of "what could have been" season.

3. Michigan State (11-2, 7-2): Raise your hand if you're scared to death of Sparty and Mel. That's what I thought.

4. Iowa (10-4, 7-2): Help wanted: Quarterback. Must have strong arm, be accurate, poised, athletic. Email resume to kferentz@hawkeyes.com. Serious inquires only.

5. Minnesota (9-4, 6-3): P.J. Fleck is 23-10 overall (16-9 Big Ten) the last three years. Are you on board yet? (See what I did there?)

6. Wisconsin (9-4, 6-3): Bucky went 8-1 after a 1-3 start. Does anyone else know this?

7. Purdue (9-4, 6-3): Contemplate this while staring into your pint of Bass Ale at Harry's Chocolate Shop this winter: Could the Boilermakers win the West in 2022?

8. Penn State (7-6, 4-5): The Nits did not exceeded 28 points scored offensively vs. any of their 11 Power Five foes. Is that a bad thing?

9. Maryland (7-6, 3-6): Terps didn't beat one team that finished with a winning record. Look it up.

10. Rutgers (5-8, 2-7): Was that trip to the Gator Bowl worth it? Magic Eight Ball says: "Reply hazy. Try again"

11. Illinois (5-7, 4-5): Why do the football gods hate the Fighting Illini? Why?

12. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8): Is anyone ever gonna tell the Huskers they don't have any clothes on?

13. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8): I'm gonna go ahead and say it right now: 2022 will be the "Year of the Wildcat." Too bold? Nah.

14. Indiana (2-10, 0-9): Thoughts and prayers. (Praying hands emoji, too). Facebook people know I care.

{{ article.author_name }}