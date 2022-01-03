Big Ten power poll: Final ranking of 2021 season rosy for some

Punctuating the season with one final power poll. Where did your school finish?

1. Michigan (12-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten): Is this one of the best teams in school annals? I'm gonna say "yes."



2. Ohio State (11-2, 8-1): Epic Rose Bowl victory lessens sting of "what could have been" season.



3. Michigan State (11-2, 7-2): Raise your hand if you're scared to death of Sparty and Mel. That's what I thought.

4. Iowa (10-4, 7-2): Help wanted: Quarterback. Must have strong arm, be accurate, poised, athletic. Email resume to kferentz@hawkeyes.com. Serious inquires only.



5. Minnesota (9-4, 6-3): P.J. Fleck is 23-10 overall (16-9 Big Ten) the last three years. Are you on board yet? (See what I did there?)



6. Wisconsin (9-4, 6-3): Bucky went 8-1 after a 1-3 start. Does anyone else know this?

7. Purdue (9-4, 6-3): Contemplate this while staring into your pint of Bass Ale at Harry's Chocolate Shop this winter: Could the Boilermakers win the West in 2022?



8. Penn State (7-6, 4-5): The Nits did not exceeded 28 points scored offensively vs. any of their 11 Power Five foes. Is that a bad thing?



9. Maryland (7-6, 3-6): Terps didn't beat one team that finished with a winning record. Look it up.



10. Rutgers (5-8, 2-7): Was that trip to the Gator Bowl worth it? Magic Eight Ball says: "Reply hazy. Try again"



11. Illinois (5-7, 4-5): Why do the football gods hate the Fighting Illini? Why?



12. Nebraska (3-9, 1-8): Is anyone ever gonna tell the Huskers they don't have any clothes on?



13. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8): I'm gonna go ahead and say it right now: 2022 will be the "Year of the Wildcat." Too bold? Nah.



14. Indiana (2-10, 0-9): Thoughts and prayers. (Praying hands emoji, too). Facebook people know I care.

