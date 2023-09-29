Is it too early to call this game a must-win for Purdue? The path to a bowl game has already narrowed with a 1-3 start and games remaining against heavyweights Ohio State and Michigan. A loss at home to Illinois would make said path even more difficult.

Fortunately, this is a game Purdue can win. Illinois enters at 2-2, but facing many of the same questions Purdue is facing. Purdue's defense currently ranks 14th in the Big Ten at 32.3 points per game and Illinois is 13th at 27.3 points. Illinois is 13th in run defense while Purdue is 13th in pass defense. In terms of yards given up per game Purdue is 13th and Illinois is 14th. In almost every offensive category Purdue and Illinois are neck and neck as well.





That doesn't even touch on the human elements of the rivalry game for the Purdue cannon. While Purdue-Illinois is a protected rivalry for the Big Ten, this game in particular is going to be a personal one for both sides. Ryan Walters is Purdue's new Head Coach, after spending his last couple seasons as Illinois's defensive coordinator.

The familiarity will make the on-field product interesting and both team's desperation should make this a heated contest.

As illustrated here, this game probably could not be more even: