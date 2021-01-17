GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Shondell

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Shondell
Dave Shondell takes time out on his 63rd birthday (Jan. 17, 2021) to talk to GoldandBlack.com. The Boilermaker volleyball coach, whose 18th season at the helm opens up on the road this Friday Jan. 22 at preseason No. 1 Wisconsin shares about what it was like celebrating birthdays in the Shondell household in Muncie, Ind. Those stories include an eighth birthday he won't forget.
Shondell also talks about the challenges of Covid, why he is grateful to be playing, but also excited about this year's team (ranked preseason No. 13) and much more. It is an insightful 30-minute listen, but then again it always is when you speak with Shondell.
To listen: Click Here
