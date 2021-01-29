GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Elliot Bloom

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Elliot Bloom
We caught up with director of men's basketball operations Elliot Bloom on the morning of his 44th birthday. Bloom, a 1999 Purdue graduate has worked in the Purdue athletics for the past 20 years.
In his current role, Bloom serves as the program’s point person for scheduling and team travel, while also assisting in recruiting efforts and coordinating the team’s weekly schedule. He also oversees Purdue’s team of undergraduate student managers.
Bloom has worked with Hall of Fame coaches Gene Keady, Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams, as well as current Boilermaker head coach Matt Painter. He and his wife, Monica, have a daughter, Lucy, and a son, Charlie.
