GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryan Isaac

We caught up with Ryan Isaac this morning (Feb. 16) on his 29th birthday from his home in Northwest Indiana. The former Boilermaker defensive end talks about being recruited out of Michigan City by newly re-hired defensive line coach Mark Hagen and the challenges of playing for two head coaches in Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell. He was a four-year letter-winner and played in bowl games in 2011 and '13 for the Boilermakers.

Isaac was named assistant director of development - Varsity P within the John Purdue Club in June of 2019. He focuses on advancing annual giving and assisting with advancing membership, marketing, communication and special events efforts of Varsity P, which includes former Boilermaker student-athletes. Before joining Purdue athletics, Isaac worked as a youth behavioral counselor a special education teacher and high school assistant football coach, and in brand management with LW Branding in Chicago, He earned his bachelor's degree in organizational leadership and supervision from Purdue in 2014.



