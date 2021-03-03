 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Calvin Williams
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Calvin Williams

Calvin Williams, who celebrates his 54th birthday today, was a standout receiver for the Boilermakers from 1986-89.
Calvin Williams, who celebrates his 54th birthday today, was a standout receiver for the Boilermakers from 1986-89.

To listen: Click here.

Former Purdue football player Calvin Williams celebrates his 54th birthday with us and shares his observations about Boilermaker athletics past and present.

He serves as associate athletics director, and is member of the senior administrative staff and serves as sport administrator for six programs: men's and women's cross country, men's and women's track & field, women's volleyball, and wrestling. In addition, Williams oversees several initiatives at Purdue that involve gender equity and minority enhancement, including the assistant coaches development series and diversity programs.

Williams, a four-year letterwinner at wide receiver for the Boilermakers from 1986 to 1989, returned to his alma mater as assistant athletics director in 2011. He was promoted to associate athletics director in 2013. Williams still ranks among the Purdue career leaders receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He was the Boilermakers' team Most Valuable Player his senior season and played for multiple years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

He and his wife, Charese, have three children: Jonah (former FB walkon), Sydney and Rachel.


