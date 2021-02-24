GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: P.J. Thompson

P.J. Thompson celebrates a milestone birthday today (Feb. 24) as shares his thoughts on growing up in a basketball household, his role on coach Matt Painter's coaching staff, the challenges of excelling as a freshman and much more.

After an outstanding Purdue career, Thompson is in his second year as a graduate assistant. His role includes opponent scouting, film breakdown, helping with individual workouts and administrative duties as he breaks into the collegiate coaching ranks.

Thompson spent the the 2018-19 season playing professionally in the Netherlands after being a three-year starter from 2016 to 2018. He currently ranks second in career assist / turnover ratio (2.94), is 10th in career 3-point percentage (.404) and 15th in career 3-pointers made (161) at Purdue. He appeared in 137 games, the eighth most in school history and helped Purdue to a 104-37 record and the 2017 Big Ten Championship during his time with the Boilermakers.