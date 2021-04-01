GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryan Berning

We share Ryan Berning's 54th birthday today chatting with the former Boilermaker forward who played a key role in some of the most successful teams in the coach Gene Keady Era. Berning, who still lives in Lafayette, the hometown he grew up in, talks about what he is doing now, how he learned his professional edge in part by playing for Keady, staying in shape, what it was like to play for Keady when the coach was on a diet and much more.

Berning was a two-year starter for Keady in 1989 and '90, but was a key reserve on the Boilermakers' back-to-back Big Ten title teams in 1987 and '88. He appeared in three NCAA Tournaments as well and used his 6-foot-9 inch frame as a standout perimeter scorer and rebounder. He averaged 9.1 points in his senior season in a lineup that included classmates Tony Jones and Stephen Scheffler.

He and his wife have six children and 10 grandchildren and he balances a busy home and family life with his managerial role with Franklin Pest Solutions working in both the Indianapolis area and Lafayette.